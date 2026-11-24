Leroy Boseman, father of the late actor Chadwick Boseman, has died at age 82 following a brief illness. The family postponed commemorations for the actor's 50th birthday amid ongoing estate disputes.

Leroy Boseman, the father of the late actor Chadwick Boseman, has died at the age of 82. He passed away on Thursday, November 19, following a brief illness. His family released a statement on Saturday confirming the news. His death occurs just days before what would have been the actor's 50th birthday.

Leroy Boseman Passes Away After Brief Illness

The family of Leroy Boseman shared a statement with the Daily Mail on Saturday, November 21. They described him as a devoted husband and father who was a constant source of strength, love, and guidance. The statement emphasized that while he was known as the father of Derrick, Kevin, and Chadwick Boseman, he was so much more to his family. His sons Derrick and Kevin served as his primary caregivers during his final illness. No specific details regarding the nature of his illness were disclosed in the announcement. The family requested privacy, compassion, and understanding as they navigate this loss. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Boseman, and his sons Derrick and Kevin Boseman.

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Chadwick Boseman Legacy and Birthday Postponement

The passing of Leroy Boseman coincides with a difficult time for the Boseman family. It comes more than six years after the death of his son, Chadwick Boseman. The actor famously portrayed T'Challa, the Black Panther, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He passed away at the age of 43 in August 2020. His death followed a private four-year battle with colon cancer. Leroy Boseman's death happens just days before the scheduled commemoration of his son's 50th birthday. The family has postponed the planned event for Sunday, November 29. They stated that additional information regarding future plans would be shared at a later date. The actor first appeared as T'Challa in 2016's Captain America: Civil War. He then led the 2018 blockbuster Black Panther, which grossed over $1 billion worldwide. The film won three Academy Awards for Best Costume Design, Best Original Score, and Best Production Design.

Family Caregivers and Survivors

Leroy Boseman had a varied professional history before becoming widely known as an actor's father. According to Complex, he ran an upholstery business and worked in a textile factory. His life was centered around his family and his work. The statement from his family highlighted the memories they shared and the legacy he leaves behind. They expressed gratitude for the life he lived and the guidance he provided to his children. The announcement served as a formal acknowledgment of his death while protecting the family's private grief. The request for privacy is particularly sensitive given the ongoing public attention surrounding the Boseman estate.

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Ongoing Legal Disputes Over Boseman Estate

The timing of Leroy Boseman's death adds complexity to the legal war over Chadwick Boseman's estate. The actor died without a will in 2020. This has led to significant disputes between his widow, Taylor Simone Ledward Boseman, and his brothers, Derrick and Kevin Boseman. The legal battle became public in July of this year. Derrick and Kevin submitted documents requesting that Taylor Simone Ledward be relieved of her duties as administrator of the $3.8 million estate. They argued that she had not fulfilled her obligations in the role. The estate distribution is a point of contention. According to the brothers, half of the assets were meant to go to Taylor Simone Ledward. The remaining assets were to be split, with 25 percent apiece going to Chadwick's parents, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman. In September, Taylor Simone Ledward Boseman responded furiously to her brothers-in-law regarding these claims. Chadwick Boseman had married Simone just six days before his death. They had been involved for five years prior to the wedding. The unresolved legal issues cast a shadow over the family's mourning period.

Future of the Black Panther Character

The Black Panther franchise continues to evolve despite the loss of its original star and his father. Marvel Studios released Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in 2022. The film featured Letitia Wright playing Shuri as the new Black Panther. It served as a tribute to Chadwick Boseman's contributions to the character. The cinematic universe remains a major part of pop culture. In July, Marvel announced that actor David Jonsson, age 33, would play the new Black Panther in the forthcoming sequel. This casting decision keeps the character relevant in global cinema. The legacy of T'Challa, played by Chadwick Boseman, endures through these projects. However, the personal loss of Leroy Boseman reminds viewers of the human cost behind the fame. The family's request for privacy stands in contrast to the public nature of the Marvel franchise. As the family mourns, the public continues to celebrate the actor's work. The postponed birthday commemoration reflects the family's need to grieve privately. The resolution of the estate dispute remains pending. Legal proceedings will likely continue well into the new year. The Boseman family navigates a difficult intersection of public legacy and private sorrow.