The Leonid meteor shower peaks Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Western Washington residents can view the event after midnight with clearing skies before fog and rain return later in the week.

Residents of Western Washington have a narrow window to observe the peak of the Leonid meteor shower, which occurs Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Although cloud cover may interfere with viewing during the absolute peak hours, a break in the clouds offers a chance for stargazers to witness celestial activity tonight after midnight. The shower remains active, allowing determined observers to seek out dark skies away from urban light pollution for the best possible experience.

Optimal Viewing Conditions For Leonids

The ideal time to watch the Leonids is between midnight and dawn when the radiant point in the constellation Leo reaches its highest position in the sky. Under perfect dark-sky conditions near the peak, viewers can expect to see approximately 10 to 15 meteors per hour. This year presents a significant advantage for astronomers because the moon sets around midnight, eliminating the glare that often obscures fainter meteor trails during prime viewing hours.

Also read Leonid meteor shower could bring more than a dozen 'shooting stars' per hour tonight

To maximize visibility, observers should travel well away from city lights to areas with a wide, unobstructed view of the dark sky. The shower is currently active, meaning participants do not need to wait until the exact peak on Tuesday night to begin their search. However, waiting until later in the night increases the likelihood of clear skies and better viewing conditions compared to earlier evening hours.

Tuesday Weather And Meteor Shower Impact

Weather conditions pose the primary challenge for Tuesday night stargazers. A break in recent wet weather is expected, but areas of fog are forecast to develop by Tuesday morning. Morning temperatures will drop into the 30s, creating the potential for patchy frost in colder rural locations. This shift toward drier easterly flow will introduce gusty breezes through the Cascade gaps, which should help erode fog pockets by midday.

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As Tuesday progresses, sunshine will return, pushing high temperatures into the upper 40s and lower 50s. While the day starts with clearing skies, the atmosphere begins to shift again as a weather system approaches. The bulk of this system will pass south of the region, but its proximity is sufficient to spread increased cloud cover across Western Washington. This cloudiness brings the prospect of rain showers, particularly from Olympia south and southwest.

Rain And Fog Return To The Pacific Northwest

By Wednesday afternoon, residents farther north may experience periods of light rain as the system interacts with the local climate. The forecast indicates a return to wetter conditions, marking the end of the brief dry spell that allowed for the Leonid viewing. Clouds will dominate the sky, making any further meteor observations unlikely until conditions improve again later in the week.

Thursday and Friday are expected to bring drier weather, although dry does not necessarily mean clear. Morning fog and low clouds will persist, followed by intermittent afternoon sunshine. Highs will remain in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees Fahrenheit, while nighttime temperatures fall well into the 30s. Friday morning is forecast to be the coldest day of the week, reinforcing the typical late autumn chill for the region.

Weekend Outlook And Thanksgiving Travel

Rain shower chances begin to increase again by Saturday afternoon, followed by potential breezy and showery weather on Sunday. Current models do not suggest an extremely impactful storm for the weekend, but meteorologists are monitoring the situation closely. This vigilance is critical as Thanksgiving travel becomes an increasingly important part of the forecast for Pacific Northwest residents.

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For the coming week, average high temperatures in mid-November across much of Western Washington stay in the lower 50s. The contrast between the brief clarity needed for meteor viewing and the returning moisture highlights the variable nature of seasonal weather transitions in the region. Stargazers who miss the Tuesday window can anticipate a gradual return to typical autumnal patterns of fog, rain, and mild temperatures through the end of the week.