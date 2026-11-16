Leonardo DiCaprio Turns 52 Amid Celebrity Guest List and Dating Rumors

Leonardo DiCaprio celebrates his 52nd birthday in Beverly Hills with A-list friends like Tobey Maguire and Justin Trudeau, while facing ongoing scrutiny over his dating history.

Leonardo DiCaprio marked his 52nd birthday on Saturday with a lavish gathering in Beverly Hills, drawing an array of Hollywood heavyweights and international figures. The event, held at a private residence, saw the actor celebrate alongside a roster of high-profile friends, signaling a night of high-society revelry in Los Angeles.

The Party Scene and Famous Attendees

Photographs obtained by Page Six reveal that the guest list included former Titanic co-star Tobey Maguire, actor Jonah Hill, and filmmaker Casey Affleck. Veteran actors Adrien Brody and Al Pacino were also spotted arriving at the exclusive venue, joining the celebrations for the Academy Award winner.

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The lineup extended beyond Los Angeles elites to include Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and supermodel Cara Delevingne. Other notable arrivals featured Orlando Bloom, 50 Cent, and Corey Gamble, alongside the Barker children, Landon and Alabama Barker, creating a diverse mix of entertainment and political stars.

Minibus Arrival Sparks Social Media Comparisons

The night gained viral attention when a group of women arrived at the party via minibus, a sight that immediately drew comparisons to the 2010 film The Social Network. Witnesses described the scene as women in skimpy attire jumping off the transport and entering the Beverly Hills property.

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Among the guests spotted in the minibus was Love Island USA star Courtney Boerner, who arrived wearing a sheer white minidress. The visual parallel to the film's college party scene, where women are bussed in for entertainment, ignited immediate commentary on social media platforms regarding the nature of the gathering.

DiCaprio Faces Scrutiny Over Dating History

Despite the celebratory atmosphere, the party served as a backdrop for renewed speculation regarding DiCaprio's long-standing dating patterns. The actor has frequently faced public backlash over his history of relationships with women under the age of 25, a trend that critics argue defines his personal life.

This scrutiny was highlighted by his split from Camila Morrone in 2022, which occurred just one month after she turned 25. Prior to that, he ended a five-year romance with model Bar Refaeli when she reached the same age milestone. These past breakups have fueled persistent rumors about his preferences.

Current Relationship Status and Insider Claims

DiCaprio has been linked to Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, 28, since August 2023, marking a shift toward older partners in public perception. However, recent months have seen him address the rumors directly. A source told DailyMail.com that the actor is currently single and rejects the hype surrounding his romantic life.

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The insider emphasized that DiCaprio is seeking a more mature relationship and is frustrated by the media's tendency to link him with the youngest women at any event. The source noted that the actor wants to discard this specific public image, which has followed him for decades since his rise to fame.

Legacy of Rumors Since Early Stardom

The debate over DiCaprio's dating life traces back to the late 1990s. Two years after releasing Titanic, the then-24-year-old actor began dating 18-year-old supermodel Gisele Bundchen. Their five-year relationship was highly visible on red carpets, often deflecting early criticism given his own youth at the time.

Rumors intensified in 2022 when speculation linked DiCaprio to Gigi Hadid following his split from Morrone. These claims were quickly dismissed by sources who stated he was not actively seeking young models. The persistent narrative continues to overshadow his professional achievements, including his recent role in the film Don't Look Up.

As DiCaprio continues his career in Hollywood, the contrast between his A-list celebrity status and the relentless media focus on his personal relationships remains a defining feature of his public persona. The 52nd birthday party in Beverly Hills served as a stark example of this dynamic, blending high-profile friendship with enduring public controversy.