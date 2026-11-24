Leonardo DiCaprio's 1996 film Romeo and Juliet is departing HBO Max on November 30. Stream the Baz Luhrmann directed adaptation before it is removed from the platform.

Leonardo DiCaprio is currently experiencing a significant career resurgence following his acclaimed performance in this year's Best Picture winner, One Battle After Another. Although he did not secure the Oscar trophy, losing to Michael B. Jordan in Sinners, DiCaprio received widespread critical acclaim for his comedic and complex portrayal of ex-revolutionary Bob Ferguson in Paul Thomas Anderson's modern classic. The actor's upcoming schedule is already proving to be exceptionally demanding, featuring a new collaboration with Martin Scorsese on the psychological thriller What Happens at Night and the highly anticipated Heat 2, which is scheduled to begin filming in January.

Leonardo DiCaprio Film Departs Platform

The 1996 film Romeo and Juliet, directed by Baz Luhrmann, is set to leave the HBO Max streaming service after the end of the current month. Subscribers have less than a week to watch the Verona Beach-set tale of crime and star-crossed romance before it is permanently removed from the platform on November 30. This departure is part of a larger wave of titles leaving the service at the end of November, prompting fans to stream the 1990s classic immediately if they have not already done so. The film remains one of the most influential adaptations of William Shakespeare's iconic play and marked a pivotal moment in the rise of both its leads to global superstardom.

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Luhrmann Modern Adaptation Details

Baz Luhrmann's cinematic interpretation remains remarkably faithful to the original Shakespearean narrative despite relocating the setting from Verona to a fictionalized, violent modern-day Verona Beach. The film reimagines the Montagues and Capulets as rival criminal gangs who wield pistols labeled with swords instead of using traditional bladed weapons. A defining characteristic of the movie is its retention of the original Shakespearean English dialogue, which creates a unique and striking tonal clash against the contemporary visual backdrop. This stylistic choice allows the film to bridge the gap between classical literature and modern cinematic spectacle, offering audiences a fresh perspective on the timeless tragedy.

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Plot And Ensemble Cast Highlights

The narrative centers on Romeo, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, who crashes a costume ball hosted by the Capulet family and instantly falls in love with Juliet, portrayed by Claire Danes, unaware of her familial connection to his enemies. Their forbidden romance quickly becomes the focal point of a violent escalation between the two warring families, who struggle to defy their fated destinies while their hatred threatens to tear them apart. The starry ensemble cast also features notable performances from Brian Dennehy, John Leguizamo, Miriam Margolyes, Harold Perrineau, Pete Postlethwaite, Paul Sorvino, and Diane Venora. This combination of high-octane action and poignant romance has cemented the film's status as a cult classic over the past two decades.

Next Steps For DiCaprio Projects

As the streaming window for this romantic epic closes, attention shifts to DiCaprio's future projects which promise to maintain his status as a leading figure in Hollywood cinema. The upcoming partnership with Martin Scorsese on What Happens at Night will see the duo revisit their proven collaborative chemistry in the thriller genre. Simultaneously, the production of Heat 2 is preparing to commence filming in January, continuing the legacy of their previous successful collaboration. Fans eager to revisit DiCaprio's early work should prioritize streaming Romeo and Juliet before the November 30 deadline passes and the title vanishes from the HBO Max library entirely.