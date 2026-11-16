Leonardo DiCaprio’s 52nd birthday party attended by busload of glamorous women as video captures their eye-popping arrival

The “Titanic” star celebrated his star-studded bash in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday.

The women, including “Love Island” alum Courtney Boerner, turned heads as they exited the white bus, dressed in mini dresses and high heels in a newly released video.

Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his birthday party with several glamorous women in Los Angeles on Saturday night. “The Wolf of Wall Street” star hosted the women, along with Tobey Maguire, Al Pacino, Noor Alfallah, Jonah Hill, Ice Spice, Stassie Karanikolaou and 50 Cent. Casey Affleck, Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne, Justin Trudeau, Travis Barker and his two kids, Landon and Alabama Barker, also made an appearance.in March when the actor brought her to the Oscars.

Also read Tobey Maguire Attends Leonardo DiCaprio 52nd Birthday Gala

While they didn’t walk the red carpet together, they appeared cozy while sitting inside.for his role in the Paul Thomas Anderson-directed film “One Battle After Another. ” The award ultimately went to Michael B. Jordan for “Sinners. ”DiCaprio’s girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti , wasn’t photographed arriving at the bash, but it’s likely she was already inside.

“If you didn’t know how old you are, how old are you right now? ” filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson asked the “Departed” star in an interview with Esquire. DiCaprio explained his reasoning, saying there is a “desire to just be more honest and not waste your time. You have to just be much more upfront,” adding, “It’s almost a responsibility because much more of your life is behind you than it is ahead of you.

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'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his birthday party with several glamorous women in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

DiCaprio's girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti , wasn't photographed arriving at the bash, but it's likely she was already inside.