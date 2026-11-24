Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, and Al Pacino shared a dinner in Beverly Hills on Saturday. Vittoria Ceretti joined the group at E. Baldi.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti enjoyed an evening dinner in Beverly Hills on Saturday, accompanied by longtime friends Tobey Maguire and Al Pacino. The group convened at the upscale E. Baldi restaurant, marking a rare public appearance for the actor and his girlfriend. DiCaprio remained unphotographed during the outing, while Ceretti turned heads in a stylish autumn ensemble.

Evening Details and Fashion Choices

Ceretti, 28, showcased fall fashion trends by wearing a cropped tan fur jacket that revealed a sliver of her midriff over a white top. She paired the jacket with belted grey trousers and secured her dark hair back with a sleek headband. The Italian model's chic look stood out as she posed for cameras outside the dining venue.

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Maguire, 51, appeared in a casual all-black outfit, flashing a smile during the gathering. Meanwhile, the 86-year-old Al Pacino opted for a more subdued look, wearing a black beanie and dark sunglasses. The trio presented a classic Hollywood vibe as they entered the restaurant for their meal.

Recent Celebrations and Guest List

This dinner follows DiCaprio's November 11 birthday celebration, which featured a star-studded party at a private Beverly Hills residence. The A-list soiree included Maguire, Pacino, Jonah Hill, Casey Affleck, Edward Norton, and Adrien Brody. Pacino's ex-girlfriend Noor Alfallah also attended the event, adding to the high-profile guest list.

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Rapper and producer 50 Cent was another notable attendee, later sharing images from the night on Instagram. He described the atmosphere as crazy, noting the presence of glamorous women who joined the festivities. The birthday bash highlighted the actor's enduring influence within the entertainment industry.

Decades-Long Friendship History

DiCaprio and Maguire have maintained a friendship for over 35 years, dating back to when they were child actors auditioning for the same roles. Their professional collaboration includes three films, most notably 2013's The Great Gatsby. In that production, DiCaprio portrayed Jay Gatsby while Maguire played narrator Nick Carraway.

The pair recently appeared together at Maguire's ex-wife Jennifer Meyer's wedding to Geoffrey Ogunlesi in Hawaii. Maguire served as the officiant for the ceremony, further demonstrating their close bond. Ceretti also attended the Hawaii wedding, integrating herself into the group's social circle.

Relationship Dynamics and Public Perception

Ceretti is the oldest woman DiCaprio has dated publicly, debunking previous rumors about an age restriction. The couple sparked dating rumors in summer 2023 after being spotted on an ice cream date in Los Angeles. Prior to this relationship, DiCaprio was linked to actress Camila Morrone.

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Ceretti spoke about her relationship in a March 2025 interview with Vogue France. She revealed they met in Milan but preferred not to share specific details. She also expressed admiration for DiCaprio's 1997 film Titanic, calling it an iconic movie that almost everyone has seen.