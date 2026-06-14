Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti Join Family Outing for World Cup Celebration in Los Angeles

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio, his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, and his stepfather David Ward were spotted leaving an afterparty in Los Angeles following a World Cup match. The report details DiCaprio's low-key attire, Ceretti's fashion choices, and provides background on DiCaprio's family relationships and his girlfriend's modeling career and past relationships.

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti , the Italian model, were part of the vibrant crowds celebrating the FIFA World Cup in Los Angeles on Friday night.

Joining them was DiCaprio's Scottish stepfather, David Ward, a connection orchestrated by the actor back in 2012 when he introduced Ward to his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken. The group was seen leaving an afterparty at the upscale Italian restaurant Alba on Melrose Avenue, following Team USA's victory over Team Paraguay.

For the evening, the 51-year-old actor, who has been the subject of much media attention for his physique over the past year, opted for a low-key appearance, concealing his face with a mask and a baseball cap pulled low. He wore a relaxed outfit featuring a midnight blue jacket over his slender frame. Ceretti, 28, who has been in a relationship with DiCaprio for nearly three years, showcased her model physique in a form-fitting sleeveless top.

She accessorized with a pair of denim cutoffs and navigated the pavement in towering black stiletto heels that matched her clutch. Her dark hair fell freely around her face, highlighting her complexion with a natural makeup look, including nude lipstick. Ward, who has drawn comparisons to the 'most interesting man in the world' from the Dos Equis commercials, carried a takeout bag from the restaurant and had a red cushion tucked under his arm.

A minor mishap was evident as he seemed to have a spot of dinner on the front of his white t-shirt. The evening's outing provides another glimpse into DiCaprio's close-knit family circle and his ongoing, high-profile romance. His biological father, George DiCaprio, left the family when Leonardo was a toddler, but the father and son remained close, with Leonardo once describing George, a comic book artist, as 'the ultimate source of wisdom for me' according to Den of Geek.

The parents maintained an amicable co-parenting arrangement, even living next door to each other. Ward's own history includes a previous marriage to a woman named Kim, who passed away in 2006. His connection to Hollywood extends beyond his famous stepson. Through his daughter Emily Ward, an interior decorator, he is linked to other entertainment figures.

Emily was married to The Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney and later dated actor Giovanni Ribisi. Her social circle includes 'Fifty Shades of Grey' star Dakota Johnson and Sara MacDonald, the second ex-wife of Oasis legend Noel Gallagher. Ward, who runs a vegan restaurant in Los Cabos, Mexico, reportedly bonded with DiCaprio over their shared passion for environmental causes. Ceretti's presence at major events with DiCaprio has fueled continuous speculation about their relationship's status.

She has accompanied him to the 2024 Oscars, the lavish 2023 wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Venice, and other galas. Her occasional appearance with a ring on her ring finger has particularly sparked engagement rumors. The model's own background includes a marriage from 2020 to 2023 to Italian DJ Matteo Milleri, part of the electronic music duo Tale of Us.

Prior to that, she was briefly linked to model Natalie Westling, who has since transitioned and now goes by Nathan Westling. Ceretti's modeling career took off after her discovery in 2012. She has walked over 400 fashion runways and graced the cover of Vogue magazine more than 20 times across its international editions.

The couple is believed to have first met at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, where DiCaprio's film 'Killers of the Flower Moon,' directed by Martin Scorsese, was premiering. Their relationship became public in August 2023, following earlier rumors that had connected DiCaprio to another supermodel, Gigi Hadid





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Leonardo Dicaprio Vittoria Ceretti David Ward FIFA World Cup Alba Restaurant Los Angeles Model Relationship Stepfather Irmelin Indenbirken George Dicaprio Environmentalism

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