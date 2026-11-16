Leonardo DiCaprio 52nd Birthday Party Draws Celebrity Crowd and Scrutiny

Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his 52nd birthday in Beverly Hills with A-list friends, but the event intensified public scrutiny regarding his dating history and age preferences.

Leonardo DiCaprio marked his 52nd birthday with a lavish gathering in Beverly Hills on Saturday night, drawing a star-studded crowd that included Tobey Maguire and Jonah Hill. The event at his residence in the upscale Los Angeles neighborhood served as a backdrop for intense media attention regarding the actor's personal life. Photographs captured the arrival of numerous guests, highlighting the high-profile nature of the celebration while simultaneously reviving ongoing discussions about his romantic history.

The Birthday Celebration and Guest List

The party featured a notable spectacle reminiscent of the film The Social Network, where women were transported to a college gathering. A minibus carrying several scantily clad women arrived at the venue, with passengers described as glamorous figures stepping out and heading into the Beverly Hills party. Among the attendees spotted in photos obtained by Page Six was Love Island USA star Courtney Boerner, who arrived wearing a sheer white minidress.

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A-List celebrities made appearances at the splashty bash, reinforcing DiCaprio's status in the entertainment industry. Notable guests included Tobey Maguire, Jonah Hill, Casey Affleck, Adrien Brody, Al Pacino, and Noor Alfallah. The guest list also extended to Landon Barker, Alabama Barker, Maguire's ex-wife Jennifer Meyer, and her new husband Geoffrey Ogunlesi. Other high-profile figures such as Orlando Bloom, 50 Cent, Cara Delevingne, Corey Gamble, Justin Trudeau, and filmmaker Michael Mann were also pictured arriving for the event.

Dating History and Public Controversy

DiCaprio's arrival at this milestone birthday coincided with persistent media speculation regarding his relationship patterns. He has been publicly linked to model Vittoria Ceretti, 28, since August 2023. Prior to this relationship, DiCaprio split from Camila Morrone in 2022 after five years together, shortly after she turned 25. This split followed a five-year romance with Bar Refaeli that ended when she reached the same age milestone.

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The actor previously sparked significant backlash over an apparent refusal to date women over the age of 25. Rumors of a romance with model Gigi Hadid emerged in September 2022, weeks after his split from Morrone. These rumors were dispelled in February 2023, with a source stating that DiCaprio is single and not interested in the hype surrounding young models. The source emphasized that the actor seeks a more mature relationship and wishes to move past the persistent image of dating younger women.

Specific Allegations and Denials

Speculation intensified following reports of DiCaprio's attention toward several young models, including 25-year-old Victoria Lamas and 19-year-old Eden Polani. The alleged romance with Eden Polani, who is 29 years his junior, prompted bitter backlash and a vehement denial from an insider. The insider clarified that the two were merely seated next to each other at a music-listening party, noting that many people were present at the event to dismiss romantic claims.

DiCaprio's dating history has been under scrutiny since his rise to global stardom. He began dating Gisele Bundchen in 1999, two years after the release of Titanic, when he was 24 and she was 18. The couple remained together for five years until their breakup in 2004, when Bundchen was 23. This relationship was extensively covered in the media, with many observers at the time believing they were a perfect match.

Long-term Impact on Public Perception

The pattern of relationships ending at age 25 has become a defining narrative in DiCaprio's public life. After his split from Bundchen, he entered a five-year romance with Bar Refaeli in 2005, who was 20 at the start of their relationship. The details of this long-term partnership were widely publicized, further cementing the association between his romantic timelines and specific age markers.

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Despite current efforts to project a more mature image, the media continues to link DiCaprio with beautiful young women. The source cited earlier highlighted the actor's frustration with this recurring narrative, stating it is ridiculous that he cannot go anywhere without such associations. As DiCaprio moves forward in his career and personal life, the intersection of his celebrity status and private relationships remains a focal point for public discourse and media analysis.