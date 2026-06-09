Leonardo da Vinci's 500-Year-Old Ferry Revived for Commuters in Italy

A centuries-old hand-operated ferry, designed by Leonardo da Vinci, has been restored to help commuters bypass traffic after a bridge closure in Italy's Lombardy region.

The Da Vinci Ferry , a hand-operated vessel based on a 15th-century design attributed to Leonardo da Vinci, has resumed commuter service on Italy 's Adda River , providing a vital and scenic link between Imbersago and Villa d'Adda following a nearby bridge closure .

The reaction ferry, guided by a cable and powered solely by the river's current, represents a rare surviving example of Renaissance engineering, with its operating principle rooted in the parallelogram law of forces. After nearly ceasing operations in 2023 when its previous operator stepped down, the ferry was saved through efforts by Imbersago Mayor Fabio Vergani and local volunteers, who reinstated the service and expanded it to meet daily commuter needs.

Fares range from 1.50 euros for pedestrians to 3.50 euros for cars, and users praise the brief, peaceful crossing as a welcome alternative to congested detours





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Leonardo Da Vinci Ferry Adda River Italy Renaissance Engineering Reaction Ferry Commuter Service Bridge Closure Imbersago Villa D'adda

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