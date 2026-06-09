Leonardo da Vinci's 500-Year-Old Ferry Resumes Service in Italy

A historic hand-operated ferry, designed by Leonardo da Vinci in the 15th century, has been revived by volunteers in northern Italy to ease modern traffic congestion, blending historical preservation with sustainable transport.

A 500-year-old ferry dating back to Leonardo da Vinci's era is once again carrying commuters across the River Adda, in northern Italy . Revived by local volunteers, the historic crossing has recently become an unlikely solution to a modern traffic problem.

The hand-operated ferry, known as the Da Vinci Ferry, is based on a design sketched by Leonardo da Vinci in the 15th century. It operates on the Adda River between the provinces of Lecco and Bergamo, in the town of Imbersago. Commuters board the vessel, which is a testament to historical engineering, as workers like Venanzio Lavelli manage the crossing. An effigy of Leonardo da Vinci hangs on the dock, honoring the Renaissance master.

This revival not only preserves a piece of history but also addresses contemporary transportation challenges, offering a sustainable and community-driven alternative to congested roads





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Leonardo Da Vinci Historic Ferry Italy Sustainable Transport Community Project

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