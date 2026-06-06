Leonard Moore vs Malachi Toney Could Be College Football’s Best Matchup

Notre Dame's Leonard Moore is a premier defensive back, and Miami's Malachi Toney is one of the nation's most explosive players. It will be one of the must-watc

Nov 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Leonard Moore celebrates with defensive lineman Bryce Young and cornerback Christian Gray after scoring against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images At this time last year, Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore and Miami receiver Malachi Toney had a combined 10 career starts and one season of college football experience. In other words, no it's not too early to look ahead to when they'll match up on Nov. 7 in what'll be the best individual matchup of the 2026 season. In 2025, a 17-year-old Toney had his coming-out-party against Notre Dame.

He fittingly scored the first touchdown of Miami's runner-up season, though it's worth noting that Moore was draped all over Keelan Marion when that play unfolded. That night, Toney lined up out of the slot on 45 of his 48 offensive snaps compared to just 9 slot coverage snaps for Moore, who was on the wrong end of that highlight-reel touchdown grab after a double move by CJ Daniels later that quarter.

That's worth mentioning because one might assume based on that showing that Toney and Moore won't see much of each other on Nov. 7. After all, Moore lined up at outside corner on 78% of his snaps while Toney lined up out of the slot on 79% of his snaps. How do we know that? Take the USC game last year.

Eventual-Biletnikoff Award winner Makai Lemon lined up out of the slot on 66% of his offensive snaps, including an 81% clip against the Irish. That explained why Moore covered the slot on 41 snaps. Just for a little perspective on that, Moore only had 43 slot snaps the rest of the season. The adjustment was made.

As a result, Lemon had his second-worst receiving day of the season and USC was held 21 points under its season average in a 10-point Notre Dame victory. October 19, 2025 Moore is coming off a 2025 season in which he eventually showed he can cover the slot when needed. He allowed a 27.1 NFL QB rating on those 46 slot coverage snaps .

On the flip side, Miami offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson added much more to Toney's offensive plate after that Sunday night against the Irish. He might've only had an average depth of target of 6 yards — that was the lowest among all FBS players who reached 850 receiving yards — but he had 36 snaps out of the backfield and he developed into a complete player who could take over a game at a moment's notice.

Containing Toney, who figures to line up everywhere but left tackle , will hardly just fall on Moore. We're talking about someone who led FBS in both catches and in yards after catch as a true freshman.

Of course, that task is more manageable for a defense if you have someone like Moore who can not only limit his air space before the catch, but also make the play after it.entering the 2026 season is because of his ability to limit to those YAC yards. Of his 201 yards allowed in coverage, only 97 came via YAC. Ask former Indiana receiver Elijah Sarratt.

A day trying to shake loose against No. 15 in blue and gold is no picnic. I asked every prospect the best player they played against in college. All of them said a draft eligible player except one. Indiana's Elijah Sarratt said Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore, one of the top prospects for next year's draft.from Jeremiah Smith, AKA the only receiver more decorated than Toney entering 2026.

Much like Sarratt, Smith saw Moore when they were both freshmen playing for a national championship.than when they last shared a field. Nobody would be surprised if those two were even more decorated at season's end than they were throughout 2025. Their matchup could have a massive say in who gets the last laugh when the Hurricanes come to South Bend. Connor O'Gara is a Midwestern-born, 30-something dad who has been covering college football for the last 13 years.

After moving to Orlando and being the writer who launched the Big Ten site "Saturday Tradition" in 2015, Connor pivoted to predominantly SEC and national content for Saturday Down South in 2017. In addition to writing a daily column and hosting the site's twice-a-week podcast , he consistently appeared on national platforms like the SEC Network's "The Paul Finebaum Show" and Sirius XM's "Off Campus.

" He's been a Heisman Trophy voter the last 4 years and continues to be one of the voices of reason in college football. But Connor's biggest claim to fame? After watching his alma mater win a national championship, he asked Curt Cignetti the question that got him free beer for life.





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