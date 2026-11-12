Leon Panetta Warns Stephen Miller on White House Power Dynamics

Former White House Chief of Staff Leon Panetta urges Stephen Miller to accept his subordinate role to President Donald Trump, citing concerns over policy overreach.

Former White House Chief of Staff Leon Panetta issued a stern warning on Thursday regarding the appointment of Stephen Miller to lead the Trump administration. Speaking on MS NOW's State of Play program, Panetta expressed deep reservations about Miller's understanding of executive hierarchy and his potential impact on policy formulation.

Panetta Warns Miller on Authority Limits

Leon Panetta stated clearly that he is genuinely concerned President Donald Trump's new chief of staff believes he is the one making the final decisions. The former Clinton administration official emphasized that Stephen Miller must understand his position is strictly to serve the president's agenda, not to dictate it independently. Panetta noted that the president is the one running the show, and the chief of staff's duty is to implement those specific presidential desires.

Also read Stephen Miller’s Promotion Has Trump Goons Scrambling for Exits

Historical Precedent on Staff Roles

Leon Panetta recalled that he learned a critical lesson when serving as chief of staff to President Bill Clinton. He explained that former chief of staff Jim Baker also felt very strongly about this specific hierarchy. According to Panetta, the chief of staff is not the president of the United States. This historical perspective underscores the traditional view that the chief of staff should manage internal operations rather than drive external policy direction.

Concerns Over Immigration and Deportation

Leon Panetta cited Stephen Miller's past record as a primary source of his anxiety regarding the new appointment. He highlighted Miller's known commitment to undermining immigration systems and pushing for aggressive deportation measures. Panetta fears that Miller will mistakenly believe he has the authority to determine policy outcomes based on these prior stances. The former official argued that this mindset contradicts the fundamental requirements of the chief of staff role.

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Miller's Recent Comments Raise Flags

Leon Panetta pointed to Stephen Miller's remarks made yesterday regarding ongoing investigations as evidence of potential overreach. The former chief of staff expressed that he is very concerned Miller believes he holds more power than he actually does. Panetta emphasized that the chief of staff is there to run the staff and follow the direction set by the president. He stated that they will have to wait and see if Miller can behave as a true chief of staff.

Clarifying the President-Staff Relationship

Leon Panetta reiterated that the chief of staff's job is to facilitate the president's vision, not to create it independently. He warned that if Stephen Miller continues to think he is in a position to determine policy, it will create significant operational issues. The former official believes that clarity on this point is essential for a functional White House. He concluded that Miller must prove he understands he is serving the president, not replacing him in the decision-making chain. This distinction remains vital for the administration's stability and effectiveness going forward.