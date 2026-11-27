Victoria's Secret supermodel Leomie Anderson opened up about her profound personal sacrifice of raising three young cousins. Discover how she balanced global fame with family duty.

Victoria's Secret supermodel Leomie Anderson has long been recognized for her commanding presence on the world's most prestigious runways. While the public sees her global fame, she has simultaneously shouldered a heavy personal responsibility. The thirty-three-year-old model stepped into a parental role for her three younger cousins after significant family tragedies struck her relatives.

Caretaking Beyond The Runway

Leomie Anderson took in her three cousins following the passing of their father, Richard, in 2021. At that time, the children were aged seventeen, fifteen, and ten. Her cousin Abi Anderson, now twenty-three, described the moment as a turning point that changed the trajectory of her life. She emphasized that Leomie provided a stable and loving home during a period of immense loss.

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The responsibilities went far beyond providing shelter. Leomie managed the daily realities of raising three teenagers. This included ensuring proper school uniforms and packing lunches for the youngest child. She also took the boys to the park and offered consistent emotional support.

Abi Anderson, who is an insurance broker, recalled how her aunt was seriously unwell at the time. Leomie stepped in to fill that void. She maintained her demanding career while ensuring her cousins never felt abandoned. Abi stated that her cousin sacrificed personal time to ensure their happiness.

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Shared Grief And Deep Bonds

The family faced another devastating loss just one year later. Leomie Anderson lost her own father, Tony, to cancer on Christmas Day in 2022. He was fifty-five years old at the time of his passing. This shared grief strengthened the bond between Leomie and Abi.

Both women understood the pain of losing a father figure. They leaned on each other for support during their respective periods of mourning. Abi noted that this mutual understanding allowed them to navigate their grief together. The connection between them deepened through these shared experiences.

Leomie was only thirty years old when she began caring for her cousins. Despite her young age, she acted as a mother figure. Abi Anderson credited her cousin with saving her from a potentially different life path. She believes she would not be where she is today without that guidance.

Emotional Television Appearance

Leomie Anderson is currently participating in the reality television show I'm A Celebrity. Her decision to join the cast was deeply emotional for her. She explained that the program was a favorite of her late father and uncle. They used to watch the show together as family entertainment.

She saw the opportunity to join the jungle challenge as a way to honor their memory. Although the experience was emotional, she felt proud to undertake the challenge. She believes her father would have been thrilled to see her on television.

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Leomie mentioned that her father loved her modeling career but did not know all the details. However, he knew the television show intimately. She feels he is watching from above and would be proud of her efforts.

Enduring Family Legacy

Abi Anderson continues to live with Leomie Anderson in London. She relies on her cousin for support during difficult times. Leomie reminds her that everything will eventually work out. This ongoing relationship highlights the lasting impact of Leomie's early sacrifices.

Abi expressed regret that their fathers are not present to see Leomie's current success. She believes they would love watching her on the show. She also praised Leomie for educating her campmates about their family background.

The supermodel's story reveals the human side of her public persona. She balances global recognition with deep family devotion. Her actions demonstrate a commitment to family that transcends her professional achievements. This personal narrative adds a new layer to her public image.