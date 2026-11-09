Leo Casher Wah Wah Pedal Creator Dies At 85

Guitar effects pioneer Leo Casher, inventor of the iconic Cry Baby wah-wah pedal, has died at age 85. This article details his life, innovations, and lasting impact on rock music.

Leo Casher, the American guitarist and inventor widely recognized for creating the iconic wah-wah pedal that revolutionized electric guitar sound, has died at the age of 85. His passing was confirmed by Al Burg, a neighbor and close friend who had previously organized a GoFundMe campaign to support Casher during his battle with cancer and financial hardships. The specific date of his death was not explicitly detailed in the available reports, but the community of musicians and fans is now mourning the loss of a pivotal figure in the history of audio technology.

The Origin of The Cry Baby Invention

Casher, born Delton Edward Kacher in Hammond, Indiana, on December 28, 1937, developed his signature invention while working as a consultant for Vox amplifiers and its American parent company, Thomas Organ, in 1966. He discovered that a variable tone control on one of the company's amplifiers produced a distinct watery effect when adjusted in a specific manner, leading him to realize he could manipulate an electric guitar to mimic instruments like a trumpet or a harmonica. He convinced the company engineers to adapt his idea into a foot-operated device, which was initially named the Cry Baby before gaining widespread recognition.

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Jimi Hendrix And Frank Zappa Collaboration

Although Casher recorded a demo album for music stores to demonstrate the device in 1967, neither the pedal nor the album gained significant traction initially. However, Casher secured his big break after jamming with Frank Zappa's Mothers of Invention in 1966, where Zappa gave one of the pedals to Jimi Hendrix. Hendrix famously utilized the Cry Baby on classic recordings such as Voodoo Child and his cover of All Along The Watchtower in 1968, as well as during his performance at the Woodstock Festival the following year, cementing the pedal as an essential tool for rock guitarists.

Widespread Industry Adoption And Soundtracks

The distinctive sound of the wah-wah pedal quickly spread through the music industry, appearing in film soundtracks and popular songs across multiple genres. Universal Pictures hired Casher to use the effect in Don Knotts films in 1968, and MGM incorporated it into the 1967 Tony Curtis comedy Over The River. In 1971, the effect received a major showcase when it was prominently featured on Isaac Hayes' Oscar-winning and Billboard Hot 100 number one hit Theme From Shaft, further establishing the sound as a staple of popular music.

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Influence On Rock Legends And Session Work

Over the course of his career, Casher worked as an in-demand session musician with major artists including Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Sonny & Cher, and Gene Autry. The wah-wah effect was adopted by countless rock legends, with Eric Clapton using it on Cream's White Room, Jimmy Page featuring it in Dazed and Confused, David Gilmour employing it in Echoes, and Slash utilizing it in Sweet Child O Mine. Casher also developed early guitar-synthesizer technology for Roland and composed music for more than 200 episodes of a children's television series.

Legacy And Final Requests To Fans

As the COVID-19 pandemic devastated Casher's sound studio business, he was forced to sell valuable guitars and equipment and take out a reverse mortgage on his home, as noted by Al Burg in a 2011 update regarding the GoFundMe campaign. Despite these challenges and the widespread use of his invention by bands ranging from Pearl Jam to U2, Casher maintained a humble perspective on his legacy. He famously stated that he would just like guitar players to think of him once in a while, asking only that the musical community remember his contributions to the art of sound.