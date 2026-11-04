Lenovo Yoga 9n 2-in-1 Review: RTX Spark Laptop with Unique Stylus Features

Lenovo Yoga 9n 2-in-1 costs $3,750. It features RTX Spark N1X chip, OLED display, and dual stylus support. Performance lags behind premium rivals like Surface Laptop Ultra. Creative professionals should evaluate trade-offs between versatility and peak power.

Lenovo Yoga 9n 2-in-1 convertible laptop introduces RTX Spark technology with a starting price of $3,750 for the reviewed configuration. The device utilizes an Nvidia-made N1X chip to deliver balanced performance for creative workflows. This model includes a 20-core CPU and a high-end GPU paired with 64GB of memory. Buyers seeking a versatile machine for digital art must weigh unique input capabilities against higher costs and minor software glitches.

Core Performance and Hardware Specifications

The base Lenovo Yoga 9n 2-in-1 model starts at $3,000 for a configuration featuring an 18-core CPU and a 5120-core GPU. The specific unit reviewed contained the full 20-core CPU, a higher-end GPU, 64GB of memory, and 1TB of storage. This exact configuration currently costs $3,750 from major retailers. The hardware sacrifices the peak performance capabilities of the RTX Spark architecture in favor of versatility and battery efficiency. This approach allows the device to maintain practically equivalent performance whether plugged into an outlet or running on battery power alone.

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Comparisons with other RTX Spark devices highlight distinct differences in hardware priorities. The first RTX Spark PC reviewed contained 128GB of unified memory and cost $5,900. That competitor offered a slightly cleaner experience and superior performance metrics. Lenovo's latest high-end Yoga PC trades those peak numbers for a more accessible price point. The ARM-based N1X chip remains relatively new, resulting in minor bugs such as awkward stuttering when using web browsers. These technical hiccups make the user experience feel inferior to what a $3,750 device should theoretically provide.

Display Quality and Creative Input Features

The Lenovo Yoga 9n 2-in-1 features a Puresight Pro OLED screen capable of reaching 1,100 nits in HDR content. The display supports Dolby Vision content and maintains excellent contrast levels for creative work. It operates at a maximum resolution of 2,880 x 1,800 rather than offering 4K resolution. This lower resolution distinguishes it from rivals like the Surface Laptop Ultra or the Asus ProArt P16. Users seeking peak 4K video editing capabilities or high-fidelity streaming may find this specification limiting.

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The screen supports a variable refresh rate between 30Hz and 120Hz. This feature ensures playable frame rates during gaming sessions. The high luminance output makes the display particularly effective for writing with the included Yoga Pen. Lenovo distinguishes this device by allowing stylus input on both the screen and the trackpad. This unique capability treats the trackpad like a drawing pad or tablet interface. It represents the first laptop implementation of this dual-input stylus technology.

Audio, Webcam, and Physical Design Constraints

The device features a physical privacy switch for the webcam. However, the 9.2-megapixel camera produces muddy and flat video quality. Users can expect poor performance during Zoom calls or Google Meet sessions. The laptop lacks Windows Hello facial recognition unlock options, unlike the Surface Laptop Ultra. These limitations contrast sharply with the premium price tag and audio quality of the unit.

Audio performance stands out as a primary strength for the Lenovo Yoga 9n 2-in-1. The 16-inch chassis houses six speakers within the central metal hinge. This configuration includes two 2W tweeters and four 2W woofers. The design ensures speakers remain uncovered regardless of whether the device is in laptop or tent mode. The sound profile delivers a deep bass quality superior to many similarly sized laptops. This audio setup makes the Yoga 9n an excellent choice for media consumption away from external speakers.

Market Positioning and Final Verdict

The Lenovo Yoga 9n 2-in-1 offers a unique form factor for creators who prioritize mobile versatility. The ability to use the stylus on the trackpad and screen provides distinct advantages for digital artists. The excellent OLED display and robust audio system further enhance the creative experience. However, the $3,750 price point requires justification against competitors offering higher performance.

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Buyers must accept trade-offs between peak GPU performance and battery-conserving versatility. The N1X chip delivers consistent performance across different power states. Minor software bugs and average webcam quality detract from the premium experience. The device finds its strongest market niche among artists who value unique input methods and high-quality audio. Prospective owners should evaluate whether the innovative stylus capabilities justify the significant investment over cheaper alternatives.