Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3: A Powerful Compact Android Alternative to iPad mini 7

Consumer Reports ranks the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 as the third best small tablet, behind two iPads, praising its display, performance, and battery life while noting camera and connectivity limitations. Benchmark tests show the iPad mini 7 holds a slight performance edge.

The Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 has garnered attention as a powerful compact tablet , positioning itself as a strong alternative to Apple's iPad mini 7.

With high-end specifications packed into a lightweight body weighing around 350 grams and measuring just 7.79 mm in thickness, this Android tablet offers a compelling option for consumers seeking performance without the bulk. It features an 8.8-inch display with a resolution of 2,560 by 1,600, supporting 500 nits of brightness and a 165 Hz refresh rate, along with Dolby Vision and HDR10 certification.

Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, paired with 12 GB of RAM and storage options of 256 GB or 512 GB. A vapor chamber cooling system helps manage thermals during intensive use. Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and two USB-C ports, one of which supports 10 Gb/s data transfers.

The 6,550 mAh battery supports 45 W charging and delivers impressive longevity, lasting 16.4 hours in web browsing tests and 13.5 hours in video playback, with a 30-minute charge providing up to 12.8 hours of use. The rear camera setup consists of a 13-megapixel and a 2-megapixel sensor, while the front-facing camera is an 8-megapixel unit.

Consumer Reports evaluated the Legion Tab Gen 3 alongside other small tablets, ultimately placing it in the third position in its rankings, behind two Apple iPad models. The testing covered display quality, overall performance (including battery life), ease of use, camera capabilities, build quality, and connectivity. The tablet received high scores for its display, performance, convenience, and user-friendliness, but its camera features were deemed unimpressive.

Additionally, the lack of additional connectivity options like HDMI and microSD card expansion was noted as a downside-though it is worth mentioning that the iPad mini 7 also lacks expandable storage and offers only a single USB-C port. Consumer Reports found the iPad mini 7 to provide a better overall display experience despite the Legion Tab's superior screen hardware on paper, and the Apple tablet also edged ahead in convenience and ease of use, while tying the Lenovo device in performance.

The Legion Tab's display was praised for its high resolution, color accuracy, and responsive touch input. It is easy to set up, supports multitasking with two apps side by side, and handles most common file types without requiring extra apps. The strong performance score indicates it can run demanding applications smoothly. Benchmark results provide a more objective performance comparison.

The Legion Tab Gen 3 achieved a single-core score of 2,226 and a multi-core score of 6,986 in standard tests, while the iPad mini 7 scored 2,910 and 7,236 respectively, indicating a slight advantage for Apple's device. Despite this, the Legion Tab Gen 3 is marketed under Lenovo's gaming-focused Legion brand, emphasizing its high-performance capabilities. Independent reviewers have largely echoed Consumer Reports' findings.

Several outlets have called the Legion Tab Gen 3 the best Android-powered alternative to the iPad mini 7, highlighting its lightweight design, strong performance, long battery life, and features like Wi-Fi 7 and excellent remote-play capabilities. Some reviewers noted that the tablet excels at everyday tasks, not just gaming.

However, since the release of the Gen 3, Lenovo has updated the lineup twice. The current model as of now is the Legion Tab Gen 5, priced at $849.99, which promises an even more refined experience than the Gen 3, now available for under $450, making it a budget-friendly option in the high-performance compact tablet segment





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