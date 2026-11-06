Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Bundle Drops to $500 at Amazon

Amazon has discounted the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 bundle with an external 500GB HDD by 62%, dropping the price to $500 during an early Black Friday deal.

Amazon has discounted the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 bundle, which includes the laptop and an external 500GB HDD, by 62%. The bundle usually sells for $1,299, and the reduced price brings the total down to $500. The offer was sourced by Gizmodo, which noted that it may earn a commission when readers buy through its links.

The deal is described as an early Black Friday offer, so it could end soon. Gizmodo called it one of the better prices it has seen for this bundle recently. The laptop itself normally lists for around $1,300 from third-party sellers, which makes the bundle price a substantial saving.

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Core Specs and Performance of the IdeaPad Slim 3

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is built around an Intel Core 3 N355 processor with speeds reaching up to 3.9GHz. Paired with 8 GB of memory, the laptop is positioned to handle most everyday tasks without slowing down.

The 8 GB of memory supports multitasking when several apps or programs need to run at the same time. Integrated Graphics handle basic editing and streaming, so the machine suits routine work and casual media use rather than demanding graphics workloads.

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The laptop features a 15.6-inch screen with a resolution of 1920×1080. An anti-glare coating reduces reflections, which helps when the laptop is used in brighter, well-lit rooms.

Storage, Ports and Connectivity Details

The IdeaPad Slim 3 includes 128 GB of internal storage for everyday files. The bundle adds an external 500GB HDD, which gives users room for larger files without filling the internal drive.

The external drive can hold content that is not needed daily, and it can also store data from other devices. This setup makes file management simpler for users who work with bigger files regularly.

Wireless connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. For wired devices, the laptop offers two USB-A ports, one USB-C port, a DisplayPort 1.2, an HDMI 1.4 port, an SD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio combo jack.

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Who Should Buy at the Black Friday Price

The $500 bundle price suits buyers who need a spare laptop at home or a holiday gift for someone who does not need a powerful machine. Gizmodo framed the device as a practical option for everyday use rather than heavy workloads.

Buyers who want to secure the offer should place their order while the early Black Friday discount remains available. Because Gizmodo described the deal as possibly ending pretty soon, waiting may mean paying the higher listed price.