Lenore Zann and A.J. LoCascio Voice Rogue and Gambit in Upcoming Audiobook

Lenore Zann and A.J. LoCascio return as Rogue and Gambit for the new Random House Audio release. Discover details on the February 2027 publication and the unique vampire thriller plot.

Lenore Zann and A.J. LoCascio are confirmed to return to their respective roles as Rogue and Gambit for an upcoming audiobook adaptation. This new project, titled Rogue x Gambit (An X-Men Love Story), brings the beloved comic book pair to life through an audio format for the first time. The production is scheduled to be released by Random House Audio on February 9, 2027, offering fans a fresh way to experience the characters dynamic history.

Production Details and Creative Team

The audiobook features a dual-narration format performed by Zann and LoCascio, marking the first time the pair has voiced their characters together in this medium. The novel is written by Louangie Bou-Montes and Aabria Iyengar in collaboration with Marvel, ensuring canonical accuracy while expanding on the characters' relationship. This collaborative effort aims to deliver a high-quality auditory experience that honors the established lore of the X-Men universe while introducing new narrative challenges for the duo.

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Both voice actors bring extensive experience to the franchise, having previously established their vocal interpretations in other major media properties. Lenore Zann originally voiced Rogue in X-Men: The Animated Series and later reprised the role in the critically acclaimed X-Men '97 revival. A.J. LoCascio joined the franchise as Remy Etienne LeBeau, also known as Gambit, in the 2024 revival series that continued the storylines from the original animated run. Their combined expertise ensures a faithful and engaging portrayal for long-time followers of the Marvel property.

Plot Synopsis and Character Challenges

The story begins with Remy returning to New Orleans driven by a feeling that his hometown needs him, despite uncertainty about whether the people he left behind want an X-Man back in their lives. Rogue accompanies him on this journey, leading the pair to discover a sinister plot where an unknown entity is buying up property in the aftermath of a devastating hurricane. The narrative takes a supernatural turn with the involvement of actual vampires, making the question of who profits from the citys pain a literal and dangerous threat.

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At the core of the narrative are the personal fears and barriers that keep the couple apart. Rogue struggles with the consequences of her mutant ability to absorb another persons memories, powers, and even life force through physical contact. This fear complicates her physical intimacy with Gambit, creating emotional distance even as they face external threats. Gambit, on the other hand, confronts the difficulty of returning to his hometown as a changed man, grappling with his identity outside of the X-Men.

Voice Actor Career Trajectory

Lenore Zann and A.J. LoCascio have significantly expanded their presence in the Marvel universe beyond their animated series work. Beyond the television series, both artists lent their voices to their respective characters in the 2024 video game Marvel Rivals. This cross-media consistency helps maintain character continuity for audiences who engage with the franchise across different platforms. Their participation in the upcoming audiobook highlights their enduring connection to the roles they have helped define for modern audiences.

The announcement of this audiobook adaptation underscores the growing interest in X-Men lore and the enduring popularity of the Rogue and Gambit pairing. Fans have long speculated about the resolution of the characters romantic tension, and this novel promises to explore those dynamics in depth. The involvement of Random House Audio suggests a high production value, likely featuring sound design and musical elements that enhance the storytelling experience. The February 9, 2027 release date provides ample time for the creative team to finalize the production and marketing strategy.