Lenny Kravitz Denies Death Rumors After Florida Learjet Crash Kills Nine

Lenny Kravitz has denied rumors he died in a Florida Learjet crash that killed nine people near West Palm Beach. A pilot's post about flying Kravitz on a similar route sparked the false speculation.

Lenny Kravitz has broken his silence after rumors swirled on social media that he had been killed in a Florida plane crash. His representative, Carleen Donovan, told The Daily Mail on Monday that the reports are untrue and incorrect.

The Learjet 60 crashed near West Palm Beach on Sunday. It banked 60 degrees, meaning it was flying sideways, before it crashed in a fireball by the side of the road. All nine people on board were killed. In the wake of the fatal crash, Kravitz began trending online as fans mistakenly believed he had been killed in the disaster.

Also read Lenny Kravitz addresses grim rumors he was on doomed Learjet involved in Florida plane crash

Pilot Mistakenly Claims Flying Lenny Kravitz

This happened because a pilot posted about flying the musician, 62, along the same flight path as the doomed jet. Speculation that Kravitz had boarded the flight picked up momentum on social media after a female pilot, who was mistakenly identified as flying the doomed plane, posted that she was flying Kravitz along the flight path taken by the Learjet 60.

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Florida-based pilot Emily Shelton wrote in a now-deleted post: Honored to be flying the one and only Lenny Kravitz from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to North Eleuthera Airport tomorrow. Looking forward to having him on board. It Ain't Over 'Til It's Over is gonna be playing in the cockpit. Shelton later took to TikTok to confirm she was not the pilot.

She said: I was recently made aware that there are rumors that I was the pilot of the recent crash in Palm Beach. I would like to respectfully clarify I was not. I ask that people please stop speculating and spreading misinformation on this tragedy and be respectful of those involved. My heart goes out to all those lost and affected.

The pilot post was made before the crash and was deleted afterward. The speculation that Kravitz was dead was viewed nearly 3 million times by Monday morning. Shelton is a 21-year-old pilot who went viral in August for making an emergency landing on Interstate 10. Another pilot, Gadelha, was identified as the co-pilot of the doomed Learjet.

Details Emerged About Young Female Co-pilot

She is 20 years old. Gadelha grew up in Palm Beach County and first got her pilot license in 2023 at age 17. She previously featured in a local media report after getting her license. The male pilot was heard praying 'Our Father' during the final seconds before the crash.

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Experts say 'coffin corner' may be to blame. The aircraft was valued at $2 million. The crash destroyed a South Florida mobile home park. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis called the scene cataclysmic.

Investigation Continues Into Crash Site Damage

He said it looked like a missile going down and left a big crater on the side of the road. Authorities have not yet identified the nine victims. The crash remains under investigation. The FAA and NTSB are expected to release more details as the investigation continues.

The tragedy has shocked the local community and prompted an outpouring of condolences.