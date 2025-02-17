Lendeborg powers UAB past South Florida

Yaxel Lendeborg scored 21 points and grabbed 19 rebounds, leading UAB to an 85-78 victory over South Florida on Sunday night. Lendeborg also blocked six shots for the Blazers (16-9, 9-3 American Athletic Conference). Ja’Borri McGhee added 20 points and Alejandro Vasquez chipped in 15 for UAB. Jamille Reynolds led the Bulls (12-14, 5-8) with a career-high 27 points and 14 rebounds.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Yaxel Lendeborg totaled 21 points and 19 rebounds to propel UAB to an 85-78 victory over South Florida on Sunday night. Lendeborg also blocked six shots for the Blazers (16-9, 9-3 American Athletic Conference). Ja’Borri McGhee scored 20 on 7-for-9 shooting. Alejandro Vasquez added 15 points and nine rebounds. The Bulls (12-14, 5-8) were led by Jamille Reynolds , who scored a career-high 27 and matched his career high with 14 rebounds.

Jayden Reid added 16 points, four assists and three steals. Kobe Knox scored 10. UAB took the lead with 13:14 to go in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 47-37 at halftime, with McGhee racking up 14 points.





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

College Basketball UAB South Florida Yaxel Lendeborg Jamille Reynolds

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Yexel Lendeborg scores 17 to help UAB fend off North Texas 64-61Led by Yaxel Lendeborg's 17 points, the UAB Blazers defeated the North Texas Mean Green 64-61.

Read more »

UAB Blazers Face South Florida Bulls in College Basketball ShowdownThe UAB Blazers and South Florida Bulls clash in a college basketball game today at 3 p.m. CT on ESPN 2. The Blazers, with a 15-9 overall record and 8-3 in conference play, aim to bounce back from their recent loss to East Carolina. Key players for the Blazers include Yaxel Lendeborg, who averages a double-double. The Bulls, at 12-13, look to overcome their recent defeat against No. 14 Memphis. Jamille Reynolds leads the Bulls in scoring and rebounds.

Read more »

Tandy and Florida Atlantic host South FloridaFlorida Atlantic takes on the South Florida Bulls after KyKy Tandy scored 26 points in Florida Atlantic's 94-74 win over the UTSA Roadrunners. Sunday's meeting is the first this season between the squads. Florida Atlantic is 4-4 against the AAC, and South Florida is 4-4 against conference opponents.

Read more »

South Carolina Surpasses Texas and Florida as Top U.S. Moving DestinationSouth Carolina has overtaken Texas and Florida to become the most popular moving destination in the U.S., according to U-Haul's 2024 Growth Index. The data analysis reveals a shift towards Southeastern states as Americans seek more affordable living and improved quality of life.

Read more »

South Carolina Overtakes Texas and Florida as Top U-Haul Moving DestinationSouth Carolina has claimed the top spot in U-Haul's 2024 Growth Index, surpassing Texas and Florida as the most popular moving destination in the US. The data, based on over 2.5 million one-way U-Haul trips, indicates a growing trend of migration to Southeastern states as Americans seek more affordable living, better job opportunities, and improved quality of life.

Read more »

South Carolina Overtakes Texas and Florida as Top US Moving DestinationSouth Carolina has claimed the top spot in U-Haul's 2024 Growth Index, surpassing Texas and Florida as the most popular moving destinations in the US. The data, based on over 2.5 million one-way U-Haul trips, reveals a shift in migration patterns towards the Southeast, driven by factors like affordability, job opportunities, and quality of life. While Texas and Florida remain attractive options, ranking second and fourth respectively, California continues to experience high out-migration, placing last on the index for the fifth consecutive year.

Read more »