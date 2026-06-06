Lena Tindall Steals the Show at Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's Royal Wedding with Playful Rainy Day Antics

At the private royal wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at Kemble's All Saints Church, seven-year-old Lena Tindall became the centre of attention with her joyful play in the rain, clutching a unicorn umbrella. The daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall appeared less interested in formalities, instead entertaining guests with her vibrant accessory. While her older sister Mia watched with a bemused expression, Lena's playful spirit contrasted with the chic, metallic-heeled look of Mia, who showcased a sophisticated blue floral dress. The ceremony, attended by King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and other senior royals, marked a significant family occasion. Notable absences included Prince Harry, due to a longstanding rift with the groom, and the Duke of York, who was not invited as the monarchy distances itself from his scandal. The bride, a 45-year-old NHS paediatric nurse specialist, wore a stunning Emilia Wickstead gown and shares familial ties to the Duke of Gloucester. The groom, the Queen's eldest grandchild, proposed in August 2025 with a ring paying tribute to his late grandmother.

At the private ceremony uniting Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling in marriage at Kemble's All Saints Church , a delightful moment captured the attention of royal guests and onlookers alike: seven-year-old Lena Tindall , daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall , playing joyfully in the rain with her unicorn umbrella .

This scene reinforced her reputation as the most playful member of the royal family at such a formal occasion. Dressed in a floral white dress with pink pumps and a coloured ribbon in her hair, Lena seemed less than enthusiastic about the rigid formalities of a royal wedding. Instead, she took matters into her own hands, creating her own amusement.

She was seen holding her umbrella above her father's head, erupting into a fit of laughter, and later pictures showed Mike Tindall carrying the umbrella instead. Her older sister, twelve-year-old Mia Tindall, watched with a bemused expression, appearing disinterested in joining the antics. Mia, however, showcased her own sense of style as a near-teenager, wearing a sophisticated blue floral dress with a beige headband and, most notably, glistening metallic heels that became a highlight of her look.

The presence of the Tindall family, including five-year-old Lucas, underscored the intimate, family-focused nature of the event. Other notable attendees included King Charles and Queen Camilla, who arrived in a glamorous butter yellow hat and matching coat dress, and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie with their husbands Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank. The groom, Peter Phillips, is the eldest grandchild of the late Queen Elizabeth II and stands nineteenth in the line of succession.

His sister, Zara Tindall, and her husband Mike were among the key supporters, with Zara making a bold statement in a Rebecca Vallence dress and silver heels. The bride, Harriet Sperling, a 45-year-old paediatric nurse specialist for the NHS, looked radiant in a stunning Emilia Wickstead bridal gown. She shares a connection to the aristocracy through her late father, Rupert Sanders, who was related to the Duke of Gloucester.

The couple's relationship blossomed after both experienced divorces; Peter announced his separation from Autumn Phillips in 2020, while Harriet has a 13-year-old daughter, Georgina, from a previous relationship. Peter proposed in August 2025 with a ring featuring a subtle tribute to his beloved grandmother, the late Queen.

However, the celebration was marked by two conspicuous absences. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, was notably not present. Reports indicate he has 'not spoken in years' to Peter Phillips, and the presence of his estranged brother, the Prince of Wales, at the Cotswolds event likely further complicated matters.

Additionally, the Duke of York, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was reportedly not invited. This decision aligns with the monarchy's ongoing efforts to distance itself from the scandal surrounding his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The wedding, a significant royal occasion of the year, thus balanced moments of familial joy and personal style with reminders of the complex dynamics within the modern royal family





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Lena Tindall Peter Phillips Wedding Harriet Sperling Royal Wedding Kemble's All Saints Church Unicorn Umbrella Zara Tindall Mike Tindall Mia Tindall King Charles Queen Camilla Princess Beatrice Princess Eugenie Prince Harry Absence Duke Of York Emilia Wickstead NHS Nurse Royal Family Style

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