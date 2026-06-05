Lena the Plug Denies Divorce Rumors, Blames Catfishing for Fake Documents

Lena the Plug, the popular adult content creator, has refuted reports that she has filed for divorce from Adam22, host of the 'No Jumper' podcast. She believes that someone is impersonating her online to scam people for money, and she has taken legal action against this identity theft.

Lena the Plug, whose real name is Lena Nersesian, has clarified that she has not filed for divorce from Adam22 , despite reports suggesting otherwise. On Wednesday, June 3, news broke that Lena had seemingly filed for divorce from Adam, but she took to X the following day to deny these claims.

'My theory is that this person is being spoken to by a catfish who is pretending to be me online,' she wrote. 'This person is trying to get money. ' Us Weekly had previously confirmed in June 2026 that the OnlyFans creator and YouTube star had filed for divorce, citing a separation date nearly two months prior.

However, Lena insists that everything is good between her and Adam, and she believes that someone is impersonating her online to scam people for money. She has already filed a police report for identity theft and spoken to a lawyer to dismiss the fraudulent divorce filing. Lena and Adam have been together for years and share a 5-year-old daughter. In an interview with VladTV, Adam had spoken about filming NSFW scenes together.

Lena notes that Adam is a 'great dad' and she would never want to take their child away from him. She feels bad for the person being catfished and hopes they realize they've been deceived. Lena also expresses concerns about the increasing ease of impersonation with the rise of AI





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Lena The Plug Adam22 Divorce Catfishing Identity Theft

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