Lena Headey Reunites with Game of Thrones Co-Stars for BBC Sounds Audio Drama Intimacy

Lena Headey writes, directs, and stars in the eight-part comedy drama Intimacy, reuniting with Game of Thrones co-stars Hannah Waddingham and Maisie Williams. The story follows an intimacy coordinator whose dream film job in Greece turns dangerous when her past resurfaces. The series launches on BBC Sounds on July 22, with a Radio 4 broadcast from July 27.

Lena Headey will reunite with Game of Thrones co-stars Hannah Waddingham and Maisie Williams for her new audio drama , BBC Sounds' Intimacy . Intimacy reunites Lena Headey with Game of Thrones stars Hannah Waddingham and Maisie Williams for BBC Sounds.

Lena Headey writes, directs, and stars in Intimacy, an eight-part comedy drama from Bad Sisters producer Merman. Intimacy follows an intimacy coordinator whose dream film job in Greece turns dangerous when her past resurfaces. BBC Sounds launches Intimacy on July 22, with the Lena Headey audio drama airing on Radio 4 from July 27.for BBC Sounds, which will not only see her star but also direct and write.

From Merman, the producers of the hit TV serieswill be an eight-part comedy drama launching first on the Arc podcast feed on BBC Sounds, with a Radio 4 broadcast to follow. The audio drama tells the story of Liza Simmons , whose dream job on a major film set takes a dark turn when secrets from her past with the director resurface.

Joining her will be two familiar faces fromstar played her sworn enemy, Arya Stark, who sought revenge against Cersei and others responsible for murdering much of her family as part of her death list. ). Headey's Liza is an intimacy coordinator who, in her professional life, is a safe space, a warrior for consent, the person actors rely on when scenes get complicated. Her personal life, however, is anything but reliable, not helped by her alcoholic mother .

A former actor and divorced mum, Liza is drowning in debt to her ex-husband and barely holding things together. So when her agent offers her a job on a glossy, big-budget movie being shot on a Greek island, she is thrilled to say yes.

But what should be a dream job working with the lead actors quickly sours after Liza's discovery that the director is a man from her past whom she blames for ruining her life. The production becomes volatile as boundaries are crossed and power shifts, leaving Liza increasingly isolated, save for the only other female crew member, Kate .

As everything unravels, Liza is forced to decide between speaking out and losing her job or staying silent and losing herself.comes to BBC Sounds on July 22nd and is broadcast on Radio 4 on July 27th. For more, including comments from theI’ve been following pop culture for over 30 years with eclectic interests in gaming, comics, sci-fi, fantasy, film, and TV reading Starlog, Mad & Fangoria. As a writer for over 20 years, Star Wars was my first franchise love.

Lena Headey will reunite with Game of Thrones co-stars Hannah Waddingham and Maisie Williams for her new audio drama, BBC Sounds' Intimacy. Among Us creator Owen Dennis on the ensemble voice cast , Regular Show: The Lost Tapes, and more. The Boys star Karen Fukuhara explains why she's happy Kimiko got her Arya Stark moment against Homelander during the series finale.

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