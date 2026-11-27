Lena Girardi, daughter of former MLB manager Joe Girardi, transfers to Utah Utes and leads the team in scoring, showcasing her successful pivot from professional baseball aspirations to collegiate basketball stardom.

Lena Girardi, the 20-year-old youngest daughter of former Major League Baseball manager Joe Girardi, has successfully transitioned from pitching aspirations to becoming a leading scorer for the Utah Utes women's basketball team. As a sophomore guard joining the program in the fall of 2026, she has quickly established herself as a pivotal player under head coach Gavin Peterson. Her journey reflects a strategic shift from early childhood dreams of professional baseball to achieving athletic excellence in a new sport where her competitive drive found a better fit.

The Decision to Pivot from Professional Baseball Aspirations

Girardi's initial athletic ambition was singular and intense: she wanted to pitch in the Major League Baseball (MLB). Until the sixth grade, she exclusively played boys baseball, firmly rejecting opportunities to play softball because she preferred the overhand pitching motion associated with baseball. However, this dream ended when she assessed her physical capabilities and realized she would not reach the necessary velocity to compete at a professional level.

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Despite closing the door on baseball, Girardi refused to abandon her goal of becoming a professional athlete, noting that she had too much energy to settle for a traditional office job. This realization led her to basketball, a sport where she could channel her competitive nature and athleticism. She transferred to the University of Utah from Oklahoma State during the 2026 offseason, seeking an environment where she could expand her role and contribute more significantly to her team.

Immediate Impact as a Key Contributor for Utah Utes

Since arriving in Utah, Girardi has delivered on her potential, becoming one of the primary drivers of the team's strong early season performance. As of mid-November 2026, the Utah Utes hold a 6-2 record, a success attributed in large part to Girardi's scoring prowess. She currently averages a team-high 22.6 points per game, a significant improvement from her time at Oklahoma State where she averaged 7.8 points across 28 games.

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Head coach Gavin Peterson specifically recruited Girardi because he saw untapped potential in her ball-handling and scoring abilities. Peterson wanted to utilize her more aggressively, incorporating her into ball screens and allowing her to drive downhill, roles that mirrored her high school playstyle. This strategic shift has allowed Girardi to thrive as an off-the-ball guard who can catch and shoot effectively, while also creating her own scoring opportunities.

Family Dynamics and Coaching Boundaries in Athletic Development

The Girardi family has a deep athletic pedigree, with Lena being the youngest of three children. Her older siblings, Serena, 27, and Dante, 25, also participated in sports, with Dante playing baseball at Florida International University. Lena's earliest sports memories involve shagging balls for her brother while their father pitched, but her parents never pressured her to compete. She played various sports, including a brief, rejected attempt at football by her mother, Kimberly.

Joe Girardi, a three-time World Series champion player and manager of the 2009 New York Yankees, had to establish strict boundaries to support his daughter's basketball career without interfering. He admitted he was not knowledgeable about basketball and feared his advice would confuse her. To maintain professional distance, he would tape his mouth during games and explicitly told her to look only at her coach, not him, for instructions.

Dedicated Family Support and Future Prospects for the Team

Despite the boundaries on the court, the Girardis provided extensive off-court preparation. During her high school and AAU years, the family would rise at 7 a.m. to practice at LA Fitness before morning games. Joe would pass the ball while Kimberly rebounded, simulating game movements to help Lena prepare physically and mentally. This family-centered approach to training helped Lena develop the discipline and skills necessary for high-level collegiate competition.

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Her brother Dante has continued to support her transition to college basketball, recently attending a Utah game and sitting under the basket to watch. The combination of her natural talent, the strategic development offered by head coach Gavin Peterson, and the unwavering support of her parents has allowed Lena Girardi to fulfill her dream of playing at the highest level of collegiate athletics. Her success story serves as an inspiring example of adapting athletic goals when initial paths prove unviable.