Lena Dunham marks her first Thanksgiving as a family of three and her fifth wedding anniversary to Luis Felber, sharing intimate details of motherhood and her return to Girls.

Lena Dunham celebrated her first Thanksgiving as a family of three on Thursday, November 26, sharing a rare glimpse into her life with husband Luis Felber. The actress and writer used the holiday to reflect on her journey into motherhood, posting images that showcased both her new role and her continued connection to her public persona.

Family Milestones and Personal Reflections

Dunham, 40, celebrated her fifth wedding anniversary with Luis Felber, 40, after becoming first-time parents. She described the path to their marriage on Instagram on September 24, noting, "Five years married. Sometimes you get set up on a blind date with a friend's friend's friend and you're like 'Hey, I know I've proven myself an unreliable narrator of love, but I think I'm gonna marry him.'"

Also read Lena Dunham Shares First Photos With Baby Daughter

In another post, Dunham expressed deep admiration for her partner's role as a father and husband. She added, "And he turns out to be a wonderful husband, a beautiful father and an incredibly skilled curator of hair accessories. Don't quit before the miracle."

The couple also shared moments leading up to the holiday, including a picture of Dunham going for a walk with Felber and their dogs. Another image revealed the top of their baby's head, highlighting the growing family dynamic that has become central to Dunham's current narrative.

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Return to HBO's Girls After Two Decades

Announcing in October that the cast of the HBO series, which initially ran from 2012 to 2017, would be reuniting for another season comprising five new episodes, Dunham explained her creative resurgence. She noted that for a long time she could not picture the characters in the present day.

However, right around her fortieth birthday, the characters started talking to her. She remarked, "It was so nice of you to come," reflecting on the ease with which the old roles returned to her consciousness after two decades away from the show.

Personal Health and New York Departure

Dunham's recent personal milestones come amid her ongoing battle with endometriosis and after she underwent a hysterectomy in 2017. Before announcing her pregnancy in September, she had been open about the challenges that influenced her decision to start a family.

She also revealed her desire to leave New York behind, stating in an interview with The Times published on Saturday, June 28, that she never really belonged in the city. "I was never such a good New Yorker," she admitted, describing herself as bashful and dizzy with joy in a city she felt detached from.