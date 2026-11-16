Lena Dunham and Allison Williams “In Conversation” with Swarovski

Welcome back Hannah Horvath and Marnie Michaels

Welcome back Hannah Horvath and Marnie MichaelsWelcome back Hannah Horvath and Marnie MichaelsOn Thursday, November 12th, timeless jewelry house Swarovski sat down with beloved actors and producers Lena Dunham and Allison Williams, stars of the hit show “Girls,” which is getting a 5-episode reboot in the summer of 2027.

Lena Dunham, writer and creator of “Girls,” recently released her novel, “Famesick,” and has seen a surge in popularity after long facing hate from the greater public. At the Swarovski flagship 5th Av Dunham location in New York City, Lena and her co-star Williams sat down to talk about the early days of their friendship, before the fame and everything that came with it.

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They reflected on how they first met, audition tapes, and of course, the announcement of the “Girls” reboot. Aside from their careers, they discussed life milestones like motherhood and everything in between. From modern-day perceptions of their “Girls” characters and what they might wear in the reboot to revisiting the backlash the cast received back in the day, Lena and Allison gave a great experience for those attending “In Conversation” with Swarovski.