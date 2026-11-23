The city approved a consulting contract to engage with residents and business stakeholders to shape the city’s economic development plan.

Lemon Grove leaders approved an agreement for economic development consulting services amid an effort to redevelop the city’s downtown business corridor.

“An economic development study is critical for Lemon Grove as it seeks to diversify municipal finances, create focused investment opportunities within the community and create new businesses to propel growth,” a staff report reads. The Lemon Grove City Council unanimously approved a $105,000 contract with RSG, Inc. on Nov. 17. Over the next three years, the firm will conduct public outreach and hold stakeholder meetings before completing the city’s economic development plan.

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It has provided consulting services to nearby cities such as El Cajon, La Mesa, Carlsbad and Chula Vista. The economic development study will engage with regional stakeholders from both private and public sectors to shape a blueprint that “guides economic development efforts,” according to a staff report. A crucial portion of the study will identify why existing local businesses are struggling or moving elsewhere. Lemon Grove was incorporated in 1977 after the citrus-growing town grew into a developed suburban area.

Now, it is home to more than 400 registered businesses, according to city records. Shuttered businesses and the need to draw new commercial activity to Lemon Grove were the most frequent concerns brought up by residents during public outreach for the downtown plan update, city staff said. The economic study will evaluate ways the city could draw new businesses to Lemon Grove, while also retaining existing storefronts.

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It will also study possible expansions to local property and sales taxes to increase revenue options for funding public services.

“An economic development study translates those community desires into actionable data by identifying retail leakage and how best to attract a wider array of businesses to Lemon Grove,” a staff report reads.