Lemon Drizzle Cake Recipe Inspired by McCambridge's of Galway

This lemon drizzle cake recipe is inspired by one learned at the legendary McCambridge's of Galway. It features a moist lemon cake, a sweet and tangy rhubarb compote, and a creamy buttercream. The lemon drizzle on top adds a nice touch of sweetness and freshness to the cake.

To make this lemon drizzle cake , you'll need superfine sugar, which dissolves more readily than standard granulated sugar. If you can't find superfine sugar, you can gently pulse white sugar in a food processor to a fine powder.

This recipe is inspired by one learned at the legendary McCambridge's of Galway. Begin by preheating your oven to 350°F and positioning a rack in the center. Grease two 9-inch cake pans with butter and line with parchment. In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter, superfine sugar, and lemon zest on medium until pale and smooth, about 3 minutes.

Scrape down the sides of the bowl, beat in the vanilla, then add the eggs one at a time, beating for 30 seconds and scraping down the sides after each addition. Continue beating until smooth, 1-2 minutes more. In a medium bowl, stir together the flour, cornstarch, baking powder, and a pinch of salt. Add a third of the flour mixture to the butter mixture and pulse to combine.

Mix in half of the milk until just combined. Scrape down the sides of the bowl, then repeat with another third of the flour, followed by the remaining milk, then the remaining flour. Beat until smooth, about 3 minutes more. Divide the batter between the prepared pans.

Bake, rotating the pans halfway through, until the cakes are deep golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the centers comes out clean, 30-35 minutes. Transfer the pans to a wire rack to cool completely.

Meanwhile, make the rhubarb compote by cooking the rhubarb, sugar, and ¼ cup of water in a medium pot over medium-low heat until the rhubarb starts to break down, about 10 minutes. Remove from the heat, stir in the vanilla, and set aside. To make the drizzle, whisk together the confectioners sugar and lemon juice in a medium bowl until smooth. Slowly whisk in 1-2 tablespoons of water until just pourable.

Unmold the cakes and level the tops using a serrated knife. Halve each cake horizontally and poke the cakes all over with a toothpick. Evenly pour the drizzle over top. Make the buttercream by beating the confectioners sugar, butter, and lemon zest in a stand mixer on medium until pale and fluffy, 5-8 minutes.

With the machine still running, drizzle in the lemon juice and beat until very smooth. Transfer the buttercream to a piping bag. Place one cake layer onto a large plate, then pipe a quarter of the buttercream in a circle around the top edge. Spoon a third of the compote into the center, then top with a second cake layer.

Repeat twice, using all of the compote. Top with the last cake layer and spread with the remaining buttercream. Decorate with lemon slices and edible flowers. Cut into slices and serve at room temperature.

This lemon drizzle cake is perfect for springtime or anytime you want a sweet and tangy dessert. The combination of the moist lemon cake, the sweet and tangy rhubarb compote, and the creamy buttercream is a match made in heaven. The lemon drizzle on top adds a nice touch of sweetness and freshness to the cake. This recipe is sure to be a hit with anyone who tries it, and it's perfect for special occasions or just a Tuesday.





SAVEURMAG / 🏆 115. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lemon Drizzle Cake Mccambridge's Of Galway Rhubarb Compote Buttercream Lemon Cake

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Judge Rejects Request for Don Lemon Fans' Data in Protest InvestigationA judge has rejected a request by a federal agent to collect the personal data of fans of a YouTube channel belonging to Don Lemon, a former CNN anchor, in a criminal investigation related to a protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Read more »

The Streamline: Arts advocates fight city budget cuts; possible drizzle todayFrom microclimate updates to important headlines, ABC 10News keeps your mornings on track with the Streamline newsletter.

Read more »

Makai Lemon, Matthew Golden Among 2026 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver SleepersTen receivers you can get in the middle/late rounds of your draft who could offer better-than-projected fantasy value as the season moves along.

Read more »

New Philly Phlash stop near Lemon Hill aims to ease travel to FIFA Fan FestThe Philadelphia Visitor Center announced a new stop for the Philly Phlash bus service aimed at making travel to the Fan Fest easier.

Read more »