Lekedi Foundation partners with University of Sussex to find a social companion for Jojo, a 22-year-old gorilla suffering from extreme isolation trauma in Gabon.

Jojo, a 22-year-old western lowland gorilla, is currently residing at the Lekedi Foundation sanctuary in Gabon, where he remains the only member of his species in his enclosure. The organization has launched an urgent appeal to locate a compatible companion for the ape, who has suffered from lifelong social isolation. This effort is being spearheaded in collaboration with Professor Gillian Forrester of the University of Sussex, who is leading a comprehensive psychological assessment of his recovery.

Early Trauma and Lifelong Isolation

Jojo's profound loneliness stems from a violent separation that occurred when he was an infant in Gabon. Poachers killed his mother and family members, snatching the baby gorilla while he clung to his dying mother. He was subsequently sold to a private zoo where he spent his formative years confined to a small cage and displayed to the public. It was not until 2015, when he was 11 years old, that he was transferred to the Lekedi Foundation and took his first steps on natural grass.

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Most gorillas spend their first 14 to 19 years within close-knit family groups, but Jojo has never experienced this essential social development. He is now considered middle-aged, as western lowland gorillas typically live to be around 40 years old in the wild. The lack of peer interaction during his critical developmental years has left him with severe behavioral anomalies that require immediate attention from specialists and conservationists.

Behavioral Signs of Severe Loneliness

Maxe Anaclet Makaba, the head keeper at Lekedi Foundation, has documented Jojo's desperate attempts to bridge his social gap. The gorilla actively seeks interaction with his human carers, going so far as to gather leaves and trade them for treats to maintain contact. He also calls out to female keepers who visit his enclosure, utilizing vocalizations typically reserved for wild silverback males summoning females to their troops.

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Eric Willaume, who runs the sanctuary, has confirmed that the gorilla clearly experiences feelings of loneliness. These observations align with clinical data gathered by Professor Gillian Forrester, who describes Jojo's situation as the most extreme case of isolation she has encountered in great apes. The combination of behavioral cues and physiological stress markers points to a deep-seated psychological need for social connection that humans alone cannot fulfill.

Scientific Monitoring of Stress Responses

Professor Gillian Forrester is utilizing advanced thermal imaging technology to monitor Jojo's stress levels without causing additional disturbance. By filming his face, she tracks changes in blood flow, which serve as indicators of his autonomic nervous system's response to environmental stimuli. The research has revealed that Jojo appears to have a chronically cold nose, a symptom suggesting that his stress response system is malfunctioning.

When primates experience stress, their bodies redirect blood flow to the eyes and ears to prepare for potential danger, which temporarily cools the nose. In a healthy state, this temperature should normalize after the stressor is removed. In Jojo's case, this recovery mechanism does not appear to function correctly. These findings underscore the chronic nature of his trauma and the urgency of finding a companion to help regulate his psychological state.

Challenges in Finding a Compatible Companion

Dr. Katie Fawcett from the Gorilla Rehabilitation and Conservation Education Center emphasizes that socialization is a prerequisite for any potential return to the wild. The center employs a gorilla-led rehabilitation approach, introducing rescued individuals to peers as early as possible. However, Jojo's status as a fully mature adult presents unique challenges, as experts like Dr. Robin Morrison from the University of Zurich note that adult gorillas have established, albeit limited, social preferences.

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Introducing a companion requires careful planning involving genetic, health, and personality compatibility assessments. International approvals are necessary if the potential companion comes from an accredited zoo. The process would begin with scent exchange before any face-to-face meetings occur. Professor Gillian Forrester has contacted several zoos, but discussions have stalled due to the absence of clear procedures for translocations intended solely for companionship rather than breeding programs.

Future Implications for Rehabilitation

The ultimate ambition for the Lekedi Foundation remains the eventual release of Jojo into the wild, a goal that hinges on his ability to function within a social group. Even a companion who requires minimal interaction could provide significant healing by allowing them to quietly share the same space. The lack of standardized protocols for such transfers highlights a gap in global conservation practices that this case seeks to address.

Professor Gillian Forrester asserts that being connected to others is vital for the psychology of great apes. She believes that another gorilla could help Jojo process his grief and trauma through natural social mechanisms. The success of this initiative could set a precedent for how sanctuaries manage the long-term welfare of individually rescued, mature primates who have missed critical social development windows.