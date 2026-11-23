Leighton Meester says she cannot give a firm answer on revisiting Gossip Girl as a new novel follows an older Blair Waldorf. Chace Crawford also reflects on the teen drama's legacy.

Leighton Meester, the actress who played queen bee Blair Waldorf on Gossip Girl, has said she cannot give a firm answer on whether she would return to the series. In an interview with Elle, Meester said she never says never but does not know whether she would revisit the role. Her remarks come as fans and former cast members reflect on Gossip Girl, the teen drama that defined a generation of viewers and launched its young cast into stardom.

Gossip Girl premiered in 2007 on The CW and followed privileged teenagers from the Upper East Side who are targeted by a mysterious blogger known as Gossip Girl. The anonymous blogger reveals their deepest secrets to the world. The series was based on Cecily von Ziegesar's novel series and was a phenomenon in the late 2000s and early 2010s. Its official run on The CW is listed as 2007 to 2012, with Joshua Safran serving as showrunner.

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Leighton Meester Weighs a Possible Blair Waldorf Return

Leighton Meester has not committed to returning to Gossip Girl, but she has not closed the door on the possibility. Meester said she has been asked the question for years and has never had a good answer, because she always ends up saying she never says never since she does not know what she would do.

Meester also said the character meant a great deal to her and that she is grateful the role meant something to other viewers. She added that she simply does not know whether she would go back, which reflects the ambivalent tone of her answer.

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Meester maintains a positive relationship with Gossip Girl author Cecily von Ziegesar. According to the report, Meester read the latest Blair Waldorf-centered novel before its release. The story reportedly centers on an older Blair, set 20 years after the events of the original series.

Earlier this year, Meester told ScreenRant that she thought the project was cool. She said she read the first seven chapters after the publisher sent them to her in advance, and she believes the book will be released as a standalone novel.

Chace Crawford Reflects on the Series Legacy

Chace Crawford, who also starred in Gossip Girl, has described finding his work on the series a bit embarrassing. He also said the show has become almost classic over time, showing that his feelings about the series are mixed rather than purely negative.

Crawford said the show was very much of its time, arriving just before social media became central to youth culture and in some ways ahead of its time on that front. He also described the series as very campy and said he had forgotten how campy it was. He added that the campiness is part of what makes it fun to watch today.

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Like Meester, Crawford appeared hesitant to revisit that chapter of his career. Neither actor has confirmed a return to the series, and the new Blair Waldorf novel remains the most concrete sign of renewed interest in the story.

Where to Watch and What Could Come Next

Gossip Girl is currently streaming on HBO Max and Netflix in the United States, giving new audiences access to the full series. Viewers can revisit the original run on either platform while the new novel is still in development as a book.

With the new novel focusing on an older Blair Waldorf, the most realistic path to Meester returning to the role would be a television adaptation of that story. No adaptation has been confirmed in the reporting, and both Meester and Crawford have stopped short of committing to a return. For now, the next concrete development is the planned book release, which Meester said she expects to be published as a novel.