Leigh Ross Charged With Death By Dangerous Driving After Fatal Leeds Crash

Leigh Ross, 39, appears in court charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a stolen BMW collision killed Cameron Bell and Jade Langton in Leeds.

Leigh Ross, a 39-year-old man from Harrogate, appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court this afternoon to face serious charges related to a fatal collision in south-west Leeds that resulted in the deaths of two motorists. The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning on Gelderd Road, where Ross allegedly drove a stolen blue BMW 123D at high speeds while fleeing police, striking a white Volkswagen Scirocco occupied by Cameron Bell, 22, and Jade Langton, 23.

Ross Weeps In Court As Guilty Plea Is Announced

Leigh Ross shook with emotion in the dock as the court heard he intends to plead guilty to the catastrophic events that unfolded. He told the magistrate, I am sorry, before looking towards the public gallery near the conclusion of his brief appearance to repeat the apology. Ross faces multiple severe counts including two charges of causing death by dangerous driving, two counts of causing death by driving while disqualified, and two counts of causing death by driving while unlicensed or uninsured. Additionally, he is charged with failing to stop a vehicle when required by a police officer and aggravated vehicle taking.

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Police Chase Details And High Speed Collision

Prosecutor Ryan Thornton detailed the sequence of events that began early Sunday morning after police observed Ross performing doughnuts with the stolen vehicle at a car meet. When officers attempted to signal the driver to stop, Ross failed to comply and instead accelerated away from the scene. Thornton informed the court that the vehicle reached speeds of 80mph across two separate roads before executing a U-turn. The blue BMW then collided with the white Volkswagen Scirocco as it was turning onto Gelderd Road, causing catastrophic damage to the front and driver's side of the victim's car.

Passengers Arrested And Police Conduct Review

Three other individuals were in the BMW at the time of the crash and were treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries before being arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. The group consisted of two boys aged 16 and 17, plus a 16-year-old girl, who have since been bailed pending further enquiries by West Yorkshire Police. In response to the incident, the police force reported the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which has already opened an investigation into the pursuit and the actions taken by officers on the ground.

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Families Mourn Victims Of Tragic Leeds Accident

Cameron Bell died at the scene of the collision, while Jade Langton was transported to the hospital where she sadly passed away despite medical efforts. Both victims resided in the nearby city of York. Langton's father, Andrew Langton, works for Openreach, and her mother, Emma, is a business coach. Langton's older sister, Keelie, expressed her profound grief in a Facebook post, writing that her baby sister is now an angel and stating she will never be the same without her.

Crown Court Proceedings And Historical Context

The charges facing Leigh Ross are deemed too serious to be handled at the magistrates level, meaning the case must proceed to Leeds Crown Court. Ross has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Crown Court for future proceedings. This fatal accident serves as a grim reminder of the dangers of vehicle pursuits, occurring just three months after a separate tragedy on the A66 near Middlesbrough where two police officers and five teenagers lost their lives in a high-speed chase involving a Volkswagen Passat.