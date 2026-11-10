Leigh Francis Set to Join I'M A Celebrity Jungle as Late Entry

Leigh Francis is reportedly joining I'M A Celebrity as a late entry, with producers hoping his Keith Lemon persona will stir up the camp.

Comedian Leigh Francis is reportedly set to arrive in the I'm A Celebrity jungle as a late entry contestant, according to the Daily Mail. The 53-year-old, whose alter ego is the television character Keith Lemon, is expected to fly to Australia early next week after bosses persuaded him to take part in the ITV series.

The series starts on Monday and will feature Francis alongside former England captain Wayne Rooney, Ade Adepitan, actresses Claire Sweeney and Joanna Page, and Kaiser Chiefs lead singer Ricky Wilson. Francis will join a camp that already includes 11 initial contestants.

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Leigh Francis Late Entry and Keith Lemon Persona

Leigh Francis is expected to enter the camp after the initial 11 contestants have had time to get to know one another. Sources say producers believe he will be the perfect addition to shake up the group.

Francis is also expected to prompt a whole lot of chaos, as it has been suggested that he may switch into his Keith Lemon character during the show. One source said that sometimes viewers will get Leigh, while other times they will get Keith. The source added that officially Francis has signed up as Leigh, but that Keith is much more fun and will have no qualms about stirring things up with the campmates.

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Francis Denial and Ant and Dec Invitation

Leigh Francis has publicly denied that he would like the chance to travel to the Australian Outback. Despite his past connections with ITV, including his panel show Celebrity Juice, which was cancelled in 2022, he has said he does not want to take part.

When asked by a fan whether he would ever take part in the show, Francis replied that he would never do it. He said that the programme's makers had asked him, that he had taken the meeting, and that they were nice people, but that he simply did not want to do it.

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, who are close friends with Francis, have already made their wishes known. The pair recently issued an open invitation to him on their Hanging Out with Ant and Dec podcast. Ant McPartlin urged Francis to get into the jungle, saying it was a lot of fun and that the hosts would be there. Declan Donnelly said the pair wanted to see Francis attempt a trial, and the hosts described his appearance as a full circle moment after Francis played a sketch on The Keith Lemon Sketch Show a decade ago, in which he and actor Adam Booth were dressed up to look like Ant and Dec.

Impact on the I'm A Celebrity Lineup and Return to Screens

If Francis does join the series, his appearance would mark his return to television screens since Celebrity Juice ended. During its 26 series, Francis was responsible for Keith Lemon's body shaming jibes towards team captain Fearne Cotton, and he also coined the nickname Holly Willoughbooby for former This Morning host Holly Willoughby, who was head of the other panel.

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The last time Francis appeared on screen was in 2024, on The Great Celebrity Bake Off: Stand Up To Cancer on Channel 4. Other rumoured names for the series include Love Island star and influencer Chloe Burrows, YouTuber Sharky, television presenter AJ Odudu, journalist and Loose Women panellist Mariella Frostrup, Victoria's Secret model Leomie Anderson and comic Jack Skipper.