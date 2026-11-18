Comedian Leigh Francis enters the I'm A Celebrity jungle ditching his Keith Lemon persona. He joins friend Ricky Wilson, promising to show his normal side.

Comedian Leigh Francis, aged 53, has officially entered the I'm A Celebrity jungle with a clear directive to separate his real identity from his famous alter ego, Keith Lemon. The TV personality confirmed he intends to reveal the man behind the outrageous character, emphasizing that he is quite a normal individual who enjoys tea and biscuits rather than constant chaos. This move marks a significant departure from his previous public image and signals a new chapter in his entertainment career as he prepares to face the challenges of the Australian bush.

Leigh Francis Ditches Keith Lemon Persona

Leigh Francis is eager to correct the misconceptions viewers may have about his true personality, stating that he is not as stupid or mad as the characters he has portrayed over the years. He explained that while he might appear boring to those accustomed to his high-energy antics, he still possesses a mischievous streak and hopes to bring light to dark situations within the camp. Although he acknowledges that his name is often confused with his fictional counterpart, he insists he is not vexed by it, simply reminding people around five times a day that his name is Leigh, not Keith.

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Ricky Wilson Joins Friend In Jungle Camp

A major highlight of this season is the reunion of Leigh Francis with his close friend and Kaiser Chiefs bandmate, Ricky Wilson, aged 48. The two musicians made a pact to finally sign up for the show together after being approached several times in the past, with Leigh noting he had previously turned down the offer three or four times. The decision to join was influenced by his children, who are now old enough to understand his career choices, and a promise made to a friend rumored to be in the camp. Leigh admitted he is currently scared about the experience but is ready to face it alongside his longtime companion.

Wife Jill Encourages New Challenges

Leigh Francis revealed that his wife, Jill, aged 50, played a pivotal role in convincing him to embrace this new challenge after he turned 50 three years ago. She encouraged him to be more open to opportunities and to stop projecting the word no, urging him to do things he would not normally consider. Additionally, Leigh joked about his weight, expressing a fear of getting too fat for his Spiderman suit, which currently does not zip up. He hopes that the jungle's sparse diet will help him lose weight so he can fit into the costume again and look less like Spiderman's dad.

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Wayne Rooney And Show Hosts Await Arrival

While Leigh Francis has a close friendship with hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, he admitted he does not know football star Wayne Rooney, who is also a contestant this year. He stated he knows nothing about who Rooney plays for or what he looks like, having never heard him speak. Despite this lack of familiarity, producers believe Leigh is the perfect addition to shake up the camp and bring chaos once the initial contestants get to know each other. His appearance follows the end of his show Celebrity Juice and his last screen appearance in 2024 on The Great Celebrity Bake Off.

First Mission And Camp Dynamics

Leigh Francis makes his debut on Wednesday, where his journey to camp is far from plain sailing as he faces an important mission on the way. Insiders revealed that he needs help to ensure he does not arrive empty-handed, suggesting a challenging start to his jungle experience. Viewers will also see developments regarding fellow contestant AJ Odudu, as sources confirm she is not heading home yet. The addition of Leigh and Ricky Wilson is expected to disrupt the current dynamics, providing a fresh wave of energy and unpredictability for the remaining cast members.