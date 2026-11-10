Leigh Francis Joins I'm A Celebrity Jungle as Late Entry Contestant

Comedian Leigh Francis is set to join I'm A Celebrity as a late entry, with producers hoping his Keith Lemon persona will shake up the camp this series.

Comedian Leigh Francis will arrive in the I'm A Celebrity jungle as a late entry contestant, according to a Daily Mail report. The 53-year-old, whose alter ego is the TV character Keith Lemon, is expected to fly out to Australia early next week after producers persuaded him to take part.

Sources say the show's bosses believe Francis will be the perfect addition to shake up the camp once the initial 11 contestants have got to know one another. The series is due to start on Monday.

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How Leigh Francis Could Change the Camp Dynamic

Sources told the Daily Mail that producers see Leigh Francis as a catalyst who could disrupt the group dynamic that forms in the early days of the jungle. The late arrival is designed to bring fresh energy to a camp that has already settled into its routines.

The report also suggests Francis is expected to prompt a whole lot of chaos, with the possibility that he may switch into his Keith Lemon character during his time in the jungle. One source said that sometimes viewers get Leigh, while other times they get Keith.

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The same source added that officially Francis has signed up as Leigh, but Keith is much more fun and would have no qualms about stirring things up with the campmates. Whether that happens will only become clear once the comedian is inside the jungle.

Leigh Francis Has Previously Turned Down the Outback

Despite his close connections with ITV, including his panel show Celebrity Juice, which was cancelled in 2022, Francis has publicly denied that he wanted the chance to travel to the Australian Outback. When a fan asked whether he would ever take part in the show, he replied that he would never do it.

He said the producers had approached him and that he had taken the meeting. He described the people he met as nice, but said he simply did not want to take part. His planned appearance therefore marks a notable reversal from that earlier position.

Francis's return to screens follows the end of Celebrity Juice, which ran for 26 series. During that run he was responsible for the body shaming jibes Keith Lemon directed at team captain Fearne Cotton, and he also coined the nickname Holly Willoughbooby for the former This Morning host Holly Willoughby, who sat on the other panel.

Ant and Dec Plan a Bushtucker Trial Revenge

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, who are close friends with Francis, are among those most eager to see him in the jungle. The Geordie duo recently issued an open invitation to him on their Hanging Out with Ant and Dec podcast.

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Ant McPartlin said that Francis should come into the jungle, describing it as a lot of fun and promising that the hosts would be there. Declan Donnelly said that he and Ant would have to stand by and watch Francis take on a trial, adding that they should try to make it happen.

The pair described his appearance as a full circle moment, referring to a sketch Francis performed on The Keith Lemon Sketch Show a decade ago. In that sketch, Francis and actor Adam Booth were dressed up to look like Ant and Dec. The hosts said they wanted to get revenge through a gruesome Bushtucker Trial.

Other Rumoured Names for the Series

Francis is not the only name being linked to the latest series. Reports also suggest that Love Island star and influencer Chloe Burrows, YouTuber Sharky, television presenter AJ Odudu, journalist and Loose Women panellist Mariella Frostrup, Victoria's Secret model Leomie Anderson and comic Jack Skipper have been mentioned as possible contestants.

Francis will join former England captain Wayne Rooney, Ade Adepitan, actresses Claire Sweeney and Joanna Page, and Kaiser Chiefs lead singer Ricky Wilson in the line up for this year's series. The jungle format will test each of them as the series begins on Monday.