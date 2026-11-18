Leigh Francis debuts on I Am A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here tonight, joining Wayne Rooney and Claire Sweeney after years of public rejections.

Comedian Leigh Francis makes his official debut as a contestant on the reality series I Am A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in tonight's episode. The 53-year-old star, best known for his character Keith Lemon, arrives at the Australian jungle with a specific mission that requires assistance from fellow campers. Producers anticipate that his arrival will introduce a fresh wave of chaos to the camp, shaking up the dynamics among the initial group of contestants.

Leigh Francis Jungle Mission Details

Insiders reveal that the journey to the camp is not straightforward for the comedian. He faces an important mission on his way to the main camp, and sources indicate he will need help to ensure he does not arrive empty-handed. ITV executives believe Francis is the perfect addition to the cast, specifically chosen to create disruption once the original contestants have settled into their routine.

Also read AJ Odudu Elimination Twist Predicted for I'm A Celebrity 2026 Launch

Reports suggest a mix of personalities will be on display. While Francis has officially signed up as himself, sources note that he may switch into his alter ego, Keith Lemon. One insider described the character as much more fun and capable of stirring things up without any qualms. The show expects a blend of the real Leigh Francis and the outrageous Keith Lemon throughout his stay.

Ant And Dec Campaign And Past Refusals

This appearance marks a significant turnaround for Francis, who previously turned down the opportunity to join the Australian Outback. When asked by a fan about participating, he firmly stated he did not want to do it, despite acknowledging that the producers were nice people during meetings. His last screen appearance was in 2024 on The Great Celebrity Bake Off: Stand Up To Cancer on Channel 4.

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His new role was heavily encouraged by show hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, who are close friends. The duo issued an open invitation on their podcast, Hanging Out with Ant and Dec, pleading with him to join the jungle. They described the appearance as a full circle moment, referencing a sketch from a decade ago where Francis and Adam Booth dressed as the presenting duo.

McPartlin and Donnelly also expressed a desire for revenge through a gruesome Bushtucker Trial. They joked about the scenario of having to stand by while Francis attempted a trial. Francis is returning to screens after his panel show, Celebrity Juice, ended in 2022. During its 26 series, his character famously coined the nickname Holly Willoughbooby for the This Morning host.

I Am A Celebrity 2024 All Star Lineup

Francis joins a high-profile roster for this year's series, which kicked off on Monday. The cast includes former England captain Wayne Rooney, who is estimated to be the highest-paid campmate with a net worth of 200 million pounds. Rooney, aged 41, is regarded as one of the best football players of his generation, having won five league titles.

Also in the jungle are actress Claire Sweeney and Gavin And Stacey icon Joanna Page. Sweeney, aged 55, recently defeated presenter AJ Odudu in a head-to-head elimination trial. Odudu became the earliest person to leave the show in its history, though she was spared immediate exit by a surprise announcement from the hosts. Page, 49, is known for her role as Stacey Shipman and won the 21st series of Taskmaster earlier this year.

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Other Cast Members And Real World Impact

Additional campmates include Ade Adepitan and Kaiser Chiefs lead singer Ricky Wilson. The presence of these varied personalities is expected to generate significant discussion among viewers and media outlets. The show aims to balance high-profile celebrities with challenging physical and mental tasks to test their resilience in the jungle environment.

The elimination of AJ Odudu has already sparked conversation about the show's history. Despite her emotional departure, the narrative arc of her trial and subsequent reprieve highlights the unpredictable nature of the competition. Francis's entry adds another layer of unpredictability to the ongoing series.