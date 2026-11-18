Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock announces the birth of her third child, a son, revealing the news on Instagram while confirming she was three months pregnant during filming.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has officially welcomed her third child, a newborn son, into her growing family. The 35-year-old singer and television personality shared the joyous update on her Instagram pages on Wednesday, accompanied by a series of photographs featuring the infant. Pinnock, a prominent member of the pop group Little Mix, now balances life as a mother of three, having previously given birth to twin daughters five years ago.

Birth Details and Family Announcement

While describing the arrival of her son, Pinnock expressed deep affection and gratitude in her social media post. She wrote that the couple's beautiful baby boy is now here, bringing their family unit to a total of five members. The singer noted that she felt extremely blessed by the addition to her household, stating that her whole world revolves around her loved ones now.

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Pinnock provided specific details about the infant's appearance upon birth. She mentioned that the baby arrived with his eyes open, holding his head up firmly and possessing a full head of hair. The singer joked that the baby seemed as though he had been there before, contrasting with her own expectations of active movement in the womb.

Despite the public celebration of the birth, Pinnock has maintained a high degree of privacy regarding her children's identities. She did not reveal the name of her newborn baby in the announcement. Furthermore, she has consistently kept the names of her five-year-old twin daughters out of the public eye since their birth, prioritizing their security and anonymity.

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Pregnancy During Celebrity Traitors Filming

The announcement follows a period of intense professional activity for the singer. Pinnock had been filming the BBC series Celebrity Traitors while three months pregnant earlier in the year. During production, she made the decision to keep her pregnancy a strict secret from her fellow cast members and the show bosses overseeing the project.

According to sources familiar with the production, Pinnanne did not reveal her condition even while filming in Scotland. Despite the secrecy surrounding her health, she remained fully engaged in all tasks associated with the reality competition. This included physically demanding stunts, such as hanging out of a helicopter during the final episode of the series.

Leading up to the birth, Pinnock addressed public curiosity about her ability to work while expecting. At 37 weeks pregnant, she posted a video responding to fans questioning how she was still working. She captioned the clip with a reference to her song Clickbait, asserting that she had completed a full day of promotion and was still going strong.

Stakeholder Reactions and Personal Reflections

Her dedication to her work during the final stages of pregnancy drew praise from her dedicated fanbase. Supporters commented on her posts with messages of admiration, describing her as a queen and noting that mothers continue to work through their entire pregnancy. Fans emphasized that she is not made of glass and that many other women work until they drop.

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Pinnock has also been candid about the emotional and physical toll of her third pregnancy. She recently shared a mirror selfie in a brown bikini, noting that her third trimester was moving quickly and that her hormones were all over the place. She expressed excitement about entering a new chapter known as the baby bubble, anticipating that life would become more chaotic but joyful.

Relationship History and Future Outlook

The singer's journey to this point involves significant personal milestones, including her marriage to her husband Andre Gray in June 2023. The couple had previously welcomed their twins together before tying the knot. Their relationship has been open about past challenges, with Pinnock discussing periods of betrayal and trust issues in the past.

Pinnock revealed on her podcast that she experienced a difficult time when she felt her husband was being selfish after he moved abroad to Greece to play for Aris Thessaloniki. However, she highlighted that Gray recognized his behavior and worked to change, restoring trust in the relationship through genuine effort and communication.

As the family of five settles in, the immediate focus shifts to the care of the newborn. Pinnock and Gray are now entering this new phase of parenthood with the support of their existing children and the public admiration their recent professional resilience has garnered.