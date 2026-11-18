Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock reveals the birth of her third child and son with husband Andre Gray, sharing exclusive details about the newborn's striking appearance and her family's joy.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has officially welcomed her third child with her husband, professional footballer Andre Gray. The Little Mix vocalist took to social media on Wednesday to share the first photographs of her newborn son. She captioned the heartfelt announcement by stating, "Our beautiful baby boy is here." The post marked the end of a long-awaited moment for the singer and her family.

Surprising Newborn Details Revealed

The 35-year-old singer shared an amusing and surprising observation regarding the delivery. She revealed that the baby was extremely active during his time in the womb. Pinnock admitted that she expected him to come out doing backflips due to his energetic nature. She expressed her shock when the child was born with his eyes open. Additionally, she noted that he held up his head and had a full head of hair upon arrival. Pinnock stated that she has never felt more blessed by this new addition to their family.

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Family Structure and Previous Children

Pinnock and Gray already share twin daughters who are currently five years old. The couple has maintained a strict privacy regarding the names of their older children since their birth. It is likely that Pinnock will also choose to keep her newborn son's name private for the time being. The focus remains on the health and happiness of the new mother and her youngest child. This expansion of their family marks a significant milestone for the couple after years of parenting the twins.

Fan Reactions and Support

Pinnock's Little Mix bandmate Jade Thirlwall was among the first to congratulate the new parents. Thirlwall commented on the social media post to share her happiness with the family. She wrote that she was so proud and happy for the Pinnock family. Thirlwall praised them as the most beautiful and loveliest family. The outpouring of support highlights the strong bond between the former bandmates and their personal lives.

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Recent Professional Achievements

This family announcement follows a highly productive year for the singer. She recently competed on the BBC show The Celebrity Traitors. Pinnock managed to reach the final of the competition. The series was filmed in Scotland while she was pregnant. Despite the challenging tasks, she kept her pregnancy hidden from the other contestants. She participated actively in the show's demands throughout the filming process.

Music Career Updates

Earlier this year, Pinnock achieved a major professional milestone. She released her debut solo album titled My Ego Told Me To. The project showcased her artistic growth beyond the group. Last month, she released an expanded fan edition of the album. This version included several new tracks for her dedicated listeners. The success of her solo work complements the personal joy of becoming a mother of three.