Leigh-Anne Pinnock Reveals She Was Pregnant During Celebrity Traitors Filming

Leigh-Anne Pinnock reveals she was unaware she was three months pregnant while filming Celebrity Traitors. The Little Mix star discusses the intense helicopter stunt and her pregnancy journey with Andre Gray.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has disclosed that she was completely unaware of her pregnancy while filming the final season of the BBC One reality competition Celebrity Traitors. The Little Mix vocalist, who is currently expecting her third child with footballer Andre Gray, was three months along during the production that took place in Scotland in May and June of this year. Her revelation came to light after footage of her performing a daring helicopter stunt in the show finale aired on Friday, prompting widespread admiration from viewers for her physical resilience during the first trimester.

The Unaware Expectant Mother On Set

Pinnock explained to Glamour magazine that her pregnancy experience differed significantly from her previous pregnancies with her twin daughters, born in August 2021. She noted that she did not suffer from morning sickness and did not feel heavy, which led her to push through the filming schedule without suspecting she was expecting. This lack of typical early pregnancy symptoms allowed her to participate in the show's rigorous challenges without realizing the physical changes occurring in her body at the time.

Also read Leigh-Anne Pinnock Credits Celebrity Traitors For Confidence After Little Mix Hiatus

She recalled feeling that something was not right during the shoot but initially dismissed these sensations. The singer stated that she chose to keep going with the production, focusing on the tasks at hand rather than questioning her health. This decision meant she was engaging in high-stress environments and physically demanding activities while unknowingly supporting a new life, a fact that only became apparent after the episodes were broadcast.

Intensity Of The Television Challenge

The former X Factor contestant described the experience of filming Celebrity Traitors as more intense than her earlier rise to fame on that competition show in 2011. Filming in Scotland presented a unique atmosphere where she was constantly fearful of being perceived as a traitor or involved in a murder scenario. The psychological pressure of the game, combined with the physical demands, created a level of intensity she had not previously encountered in her career.

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Pinnock highlighted that the first trimester is not a simple period to navigate, especially when involved in a competitive reality show. She questioned how she managed the emotional and physical demands of the show at that stage of her pregnancy. The experience involved balancing the paranoia required for the game with the natural fatigue and hormonal changes of early pregnancy, all while maintaining a strong public persona for the cameras.

The Helicopter Stunt And Public Reaction

The climax of the series featured a dramatic mission where contestants had to abseil from a hovering helicopter to a loch to add money to the prize fund. Pinnock was seen hanging off the side of the aircraft, a stunt that stunned viewers once her pregnancy was revealed. Fans expressed shock and admiration on social media, praising her bravery for taking on such a scary challenge while pregnant. Many commented on the absurdity and impressiveness of her commitment to the game despite her unknown condition.

The stunt was part of the final episode which saw Romesh Ranganathan and actor Sebastian Croft crowned as the winners. The faithful pair successfully banished the suspected traitors, Maya Jama and King Kenny, to secure a total of £41,500 for their chosen charities, Choose Love and the Refugee Council respectively. The public response to Pinnock's participation in this high-risk activity was overwhelmingly positive, with many calling her a queen for her dedication.

Charity Success And Subsequent Banishment

Despite the danger of the helicopter mission, Pinnock was unable to secure the prize money for her charity due to the game dynamics. She was banished from the competition after players suspected that her interactions, specifically dancing with Miranda Hart, were a deliberate distraction by a traitor. This suspicion arose in the context of Ross Kemp being murdered in plain sight in the library, a move that failed to convince her fellow contestants.

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The series concluded with the faithful team taking home the winnings for their charitable causes. Pinnock's journey on the show serves as a testament to the physical and mental endurance required for reality television, particularly under the unique circumstances of an unrecognized pregnancy. Her ability to perform such a complex physical stunt without prior knowledge of her condition continues to be a topic of discussion among fans and medical professionals alike.