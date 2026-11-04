Leigh-Anne Pinnock Reflects on Pregnant Helicopter Stunt During Celebrity Traitors Finale

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock discusses the intensity of performing a dangerous helicopter abseil while three months pregnant during the Celebrity Traitors final mission.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has openly admitted that performing a dangerous stunt while pregnant was a wild experience during the final episode of Celebrity Traitors. The Little Mix singer, who is expecting her third child with footballer Andre Gray, stunned viewers by completing a helicopter jump while three months pregnant. She recently reflected on the event during an appearance on Greg James's BBC Radio 1 Breakfast show on Monday, comparing her bravery to that of the fictional adventurer Lara Croft.

Pregnancy Revelation and Helicopter Stunt Details

Pinnock revealed that she was unaware of her pregnancy while filming the intense final mission in Scotland in May. She described the moment as incredible but noted that doing such a physically demanding task while pregnant was wild. The scene showed her hanging off the side of a hovering helicopter and abseiling down to a loch to help the players secure additional prize money. Viewers expressed shock and admiration for her willingness to participate in such a high-risk challenge without knowing she was expecting.

Also read Leigh-Anne Pinnock Reveals Pregnancy After Celebrity Traitors Helicopter Stunt

Health Awareness and Previous Pregnancy Comparison

The singer explained that she did not experience morning sickness during this pregnancy, unlike when she carried her twin daughters born in August 2021. Because she did not feel heavy, she initially dismissed subtle bodily changes as something being wrong rather than a sign of pregnancy. She decided to power through the filming schedule, putting her health concerns out of mind to focus on the game. Looking back, she questioned how she managed the emotional and physical toll of the first trimester during such an intense production.

Intensity of Filming and Fan Reactions

Pinnock compared the intensity of Celebrity Traitors to her previous fame on The X Factor in 2011, stating that the new show reached another level of weirdness and fear. She mentioned being constantly worried about a murder happening during the filming process. Fans online praised her resilience, with some commenting that her future child would be an adrenaline junkie. The audience also celebrated her as the queen of their heart for maintaining her composure during the scary challenge.

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Game Outcome and Charity Fund Success

Despite her impressive stunt, Pinnock was banished from the game after players suspected her dancing with Miranda Hart was a traitorous distraction. Ross Kemp was murdered in plain sight in the library, which led to increased scrutiny of all remaining players. Although she did not secure the money for her charity, the group successfully raised a total of £18,000 for the prize fund during the adrenaline-filled finale. Romesh Ranganathan and actor Sebastian Croft were ultimately crowned the winners.

Conclusion and Legacy of the Performance

The final mission saw the Faithfuls successfully banish Traitors Maya Jama and King Kenny to claim victory. Pinnock's performance remains one of the most talked-about moments of the season, highlighting her dedication to the show. Her appearance on radio further solidified the narrative of her bravery and unpredictability on the reality television circuit. The incident has sparked conversations about the physical demands placed on celebrities in high-pressure game environments.