Singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock reveals the intense physical toll of her second C-section just ten days after welcoming her third child, sharing candid details about postpartum recovery.

Singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock has shared a raw and honest account of her physical recovery just ten days after giving birth to her third child. The Little Mix star, who is 35 years old, posted a photograph of herself in underwear on Wednesday, using the image to discuss the harsh realities of the postpartum period. She described her second C-section recovery as a brutal experience that effectively 'hit like a slap in the face.'

The Reality of Second C-Section Recovery

Pinnock revealed that the physical aftermath of her surgery was significantly more difficult than her initial expectations. She stated that the fourth trimester of pregnancy was easily the hardest of them all. The singer noted that undergoing major surgery only to immediately return home to care for a new human being is an overwhelming experience. She emphasized that the initial days following the operation involved a level of pain that was difficult to process.

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Daily Struggles and Humbling Moments

The singer detailed specific aspects of her daily life that highlighted the severity of her condition. She mentioned that having her husband, footballer Andre Gray, help her pull up her underwear every morning was a humbling moment. Pinnock also spoke candidly about the physiological challenges of recovery, specifically asking why nobody prepares women for the first bowel movement after an operation. She joked that she would prefer to give birth again rather than endure that particular aspect of postpartum recovery.

Reflections on Bodily Resilience

Despite the pain, Pinnock shifted her focus to the incredible capabilities of the female body. She described her newborn son as a 'little miracle' and expressed admiration for what her body had accomplished. The singer clarified that her admiration was not for how quickly her body bounced back, but for the monumental biological work it had just performed. She concluded that this resilience deserves to be celebrated every single day.

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Secret Pregnancy During Filming

Pinnock had concealed her pregnancy from the cast and crew while filming the BBC series Celebrity Traitors earlier in the year. She was three months pregnant at the time and decided to keep the news private. Despite being pregnant, she participated fully in the show's challenges. This included hanging out of a helicopter during the final episode in Scotland. Production teams were unaware of her condition until after the filming concluded.

Birth Announcement and Family Growth

The singer previously announced the birth of her baby boy on social media, describing him as having arrived with his eyes open and holding up his head. She noted that he had a full head of hair upon arrival. Pinnock and Gray are parents to twin daughters, now five years old, who were born in August 2021. The couple has chosen not to reveal the names of their children publicly. Pinnock described her family of five as her whole world and expressed feeling blessed beyond measure.