Leigh-Anne Pinnock Finalizes Hospital Bag One Week Before Birth

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock is packing her hospital bag with just seven days remaining until her due date for her third child with Andre Gray.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, the 35-year-old singer and member of the group Little Mix, has officially begun preparing her hospital bag as she approaches the final stage of her third pregnancy. The pop star admitted that she is 'cutting it fine' while organizing essentials with only one week remaining until her scheduled due date. This milestone comes as she prepares to welcome another child alongside her husband, professional footballer Andre Gray, who shares five-year-old twin daughters with her.

Packing Essentials With Only One Week Remaining

NHS guidelines recommend that expectant mothers begin gathering hospital essentials around the 36-week mark to ensure they are fully prepared for labor and delivery. Pinnock appears to be deviating from this standard timeline, choosing to finalize her packing list just days before the birth. She documented this last-minute rush in a recent Instagram video where she sat on the floor surrounded by baby clothes and accessories, visibly assessing the volume of items required for the upcoming arrival.

Also read Kremer Family Finalizes Adoption of Six Children in Dayton

In the social media clip, Pinnock was seen folding a teddy bear print sleepsuit while letting out a deep sigh, highlighting the overwhelming nature of the task. She wore a black ruffled crop top that revealed her baby bump, paired with checked joggers, as she managed the final preparations. The video featured an on-screen question asking viewers if they had packed their bags yet, a prompt Pinnock used to share her own status with her followers.

Reflecting on Celebrity Traitors Stunt and Pregnancy Discovery

Prior to this domestic scene, Pinnock revealed that she was unaware of her pregnancy during the filming of the final episode of the reality series Celebrity Traitors. The contestant underwent a physically demanding sequence that included jumping out of a helicopter and abseiling down to the ground. At the time, she did not know she was three months pregnant, a fact that has since shocked and intrigued her fanbase who follow her career closely.

Advertisement

Speaking on Greg James's BBC Radio 1 Breakfast show on Monday, Pinnock reflected on the intensity of performing such stunts while expecting. She described the experience as 'wild' and noted that she felt 'something wasn't right' during the production but continued to work through her duties. Greg James praised her resilience, comparing her bravery to that of James Bond, though Pinnock humorously corrected him, stating she identified more with the adventurous character Lara Croft.

Fan Reactions and Comparison to Previous Twins

Pinnock's candid update regarding her pregnancy journey has generated a wave of supportive messages from her followers. Fans have taken to social media to wish her a safe delivery, with many commenting on the strength it takes to undertake such rigorous physical challenges during early pregnancy. One supporter noted the irony of her icon status, writing that the baby would realize they have an icon for a mother within a week.

The singer explained in an interview with Glamour that her lack of early symptoms contributed to her delayed discovery of the pregnancy. Unlike her experience with her twin daughters, who were born in August 2021, Pinnock did not suffer from morning sickness during this third pregnancy. She also noted that she did not feel physically heavy, which allowed her to power through filming without realizing the extent of her condition until later in the process.

What Comes Next for the Little Mix Star

As the due date approaches, Pinnock is transitioning from the high-energy demands of television production to the quiet anticipation of parenthood. Her husband Andre Gray has been a steady presence as the couple prepares for their third child. With the hospital bag now in progress, the focus shifts entirely to the health and well-being of mother and child in the final days of the pregnancy.

Advertisement

The contrast between her public persona as a daring reality TV contestant and her private role as an expectant mother highlights the diverse experiences of modern celebrities. Pinnock's openness about the late packing and the unexpected pregnancy during filming provides a relatable glimpse into the realities of balancing career ambitions with the unpredictable timeline of bringing a new life into the world.