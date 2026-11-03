Leigh-Anne Pinnock Defends Myha'la Amid Celebrity Traitors Racism Debate

Leigh-Anne Pinnock supports Myha'la regarding claims of unconscious racial bias in Celebrity Traitors, addressing the controversy sparked by the Industry actress's elimination.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has publicly defended her Celebrity Traitors co-star Myha'la against online harassment following statements regarding unconscious racial bias in the program format. The Little Mix singer spoke to Glamour magazine about the controversy that recently surrounded the BBC series after the Industry actress was eliminated.

Public Support Against Online Harassment

Pinnock, who is thirty-five years old, praised the way Myha'la articulated her position during a tense elimination sequence on the show. The pregnant performer acknowledged the racist remarks and trolling directed at the American star while urging the public to leave the actress alone.

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The singer emphasized that Myha'la worded her statement beautifully, though she chose not to repeat the specific phrasing used in the original declaration. Pinnock has previously spoken about her own experiences with racial bias throughout her time in Little Mix and used this platform to show solidarity.

The Incident That Sparked The Debate

The controversy began last month when Myha'la, age thirty, became the second person banished from the castle in the second series of Celebrity Traitors. During the elimination, she addressed claims made by an Instagram user who asserted the program was racist because she was black.

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Myha'la responded to entrepreneur Chantel Sachanna by explaining that she sealed her own fate in the early stages of the game. The actress noted that there was very little material to work with at the start, but she provided a significant amount of information for her fellow players to analyze.

Suspicion was raised early in the series when Faithful Myha'la defended Traitor Richard E Grant. She subsequently switched her allegiance by voting for the actor, giving him a suspicious wink before he departed the game.

Statements On Unconscious Racial Bias

Myha'la agreed that unconscious racial and cultural bias exists in the game environment where her authenticity appears suspicious to those unfamiliar with her background. She stated that she entered the show aware of this dynamic, knowing she would be the only American aside from Honorary British National Treasure Jerry Hall.

The Industry actress stressed that while she does not claim racism is absent, she defends her co-stars who did not consciously place bias on her due to her race. She argued that games of this nature should encourage more conversation about how society gravitates toward what it knows under pressure.

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Broader Implications For The Program

The Daily Mail contacted the BBC for comment when the story first emerged, highlighting the severity of the race row within the industry. The incident has drawn attention to the psychological pressure faced by contestants who are constantly evaluated by their peers.

Myha'la concluded her lengthy response by expressing genuine appreciation for the support received, noting that pushing away what one does not understand is a common societal reaction. The events have prompted further discussion about representation and fairness in unscripted television formats.

As the debate continues, Pinnock's vocal support serves as a significant moment of allyship within the entertainment community. The situation underscores the ongoing conversations regarding diversity and inclusion in reality television programming.