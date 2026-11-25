Leicestershire Police face backlash after deploying a knife detection arch on a quiet canal towpath in Loughborough, yielding zero seizures and drawing criticism for poor placement.

Leicestershire Police officers and local residents have criticized a recent knife detection deployment in Loughborough as an ineffective waste of public funds. The force placed a metal detector arch on a scenic canal towpath near Loughborough, a location primarily used by joggers and dog walkers rather than individuals involved in criminal activity. The installation was part of Operation Sceptre, a national campaign designed to target knife crime across England and Wales.

Ineffective Placement Sparks Public Outrage

Locals argued that the decision to position the detector in such a peaceful area was misguided and easily evaded by offenders. Resident Loot Grossmann expressed disbelief at the allocation of resources, stating that he could not stop laughing at the sight of the arch. He noted that he had lived in the area for more than five years and had only seen police presence there twice during that time. Grossmann emphasized that the arch was installed just after a crossroad, allowing anyone carrying a weapon to simply choose an alternative route and avoid detection entirely.

Also read What happens to Trump’s triumphal arch after two judges block construction

Another resident, Chloe, described the scene of joggers passing through the metal detector with their dogs as silly and ineffective. She suggested that the police should have established the checkpoint in the town centre, where foot traffic is higher and the likelihood of intercepting weapons is greater. Chloe doubted that any significant results would emerge from setting up the equipment next to the canal, calling the entire exercise pointless due to the ease of avoidance.

Zero Seizures and Low Crime Statistics

Leicestershire Police confirmed that no knives had been seized from individuals walking through the arch during the operation. The specific location in Loughborough has recorded only 29 weapons possession offences over the last 12 months, indicating a relatively low level of violent crime compared to other areas. The deployment took place on November 19, drawing further attention for its timing and location amidst a broader national effort to reduce blade-related offenses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some residents initially questioned the authenticity of images shared online, with Rebecca Helliwell stating she thought the photos were AI-generated. However, she acknowledged that while she had never heard of knife incidents in the immediate vicinity, the presence of officers generally provides a sense of security. She maintained that it is never a bad thing to have police on the ground, even if the specific method of enforcement seemed questionable to others.

National Context and Government Crackdown

The local deployment occurred against a backdrop of national statistics showing 48,615 knife offences across England and Wales in the year to June 2026. This figure represents a six per cent decrease compared to the previous year, while Leicestershire Police recorded 715 knife offences last year, a seven per cent drop. A police spokesperson defended the action, explaining that the knife arch was part of a broader enforcement strategy alongside warrants and proactive patrols in identified hotspot areas.

This tactical effort aligns with the Home Office's announcement of a new licensing scheme that could require shopkeepers to hold a licence to sell any type of knife, including butter knives. The three-year licence would be revocable if sellers break the rules, applying to physical stores, online retailers, markets, and private sellers. The government describes this as the first scheme of its kind globally, aiming to target the unregulated grey market that supplies dangerous weapons.

Future Regulatory Measures and Safety

The proposed licensing system would involve background checks and premises inspections, with applicants potentially refused based on criminal records. The government is also considering exemptions for heritage collections, crafts, and trades, while introducing new licences for importing blades. This regulatory push is part of the pledge to halve knife crime within a decade, following previous measures such as Ronan's Law and strengthened age-verification requirements for online sellers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite the low seizure rate in Loughborough, authorities maintain that visible enforcement serves as a deterrent in designated areas. The combination of police patrols and new regulatory frameworks aims to reduce the availability of weapons to both criminals and children. As the national campaign continues, local responses like the one in Loughborough highlight the challenges of balancing resource allocation with effective crime prevention strategies.