Leicester City supporters condemn sponsor BC Game's appointment of adult creator Eva Elfie as ambassador, citing ethical concerns over unlicensed gambling.

Leicester City supporters have expressed intense fury and dismay after the club's primary shirt sponsor, BC Game, appointed the international adult content creator Eva Elfie as its new brand ambassador. The announcement, which was shared in a promotional video on the platform X earlier this week, has reignited longstanding tensions between the fan base and the football club regarding ethical sponsorship decisions.

Online casino operator BC Game, which has served as the Foxes' main shirt sponsor since the commencement of the 2024-25 season, officially unveiled the partnership with a video featuring innuendo. In the clip, Elfie was shown receiving a package from a delivery man that contained her partnership contract, accompanied by the caption: 'Welcome to BC Game Eva Elfie! Let the fun begin.'

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The Leicester City supporters' group, known as the Foxes Trust, issued a furious statement titled 'BC Game - It gets worse' to condemn the move. The Trust emphasized that this development exacerbates existing discontent, noting that the club has partnered with a gambling entity that is unlicensed to operate in the United Kingdom and allows clients to use cryptocurrencies.

BC Game lost its UK operating license in December 2024 and has since redirected its focus toward overseas markets. The Foxes Trust highlighted that the company has failed to respond to questions regarding its funding legitimacy and origins, while the partnership with Elfie, who is widely known as an international porn star, has drawn sharp criticism from the fan community.

In an official statement, the Trust declared that the majority of Leicester City supporters recognize the organization's dismay with BC Game being the front-of-shirt sponsor. The statement pointed out that from the moment the club agreed to accept sponsorship from a betting company, it felt the organization was abandoning its core values and moving away from its reputation as a well-run family club.

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The promotional material for Elfie, which emphasizes her portfolio in esports and gaming, was criticized by fans for linking the football club to adult content. The Trust noted that both gambling and pornography can have devastating impacts on individuals, particularly young people, and argued that such partnerships bring these industries into the mainstream audience of Leicester City.

Why Fans Are Protesting the Sponsor

BC Game chief executive Ali 'Ako' Muhanned defended the appointment by focusing on Elfie's genuine passion for gaming. He stated that the company wanted to work with creators who understand how to entertain and connect with audiences in real time, describing her as a natural fit for expanding their footprint across esports and interactive entertainment.

Muhanned emphasized that Elfie's live streams are dynamic and engaging, aligning with BC Game's goals to bring positive energy to their players. This perspective directly contrasts with the views of the Foxes Trust, which argues that associating with an adult content creator undermines the club's standing and ethical standards.

The Foxes Trust cited an end-of-season survey conducted by the organization, which revealed that 73% of fans felt negative about the relationship with BC Game, while only 5% expressed contentment with the sponsorship deal. These statistics underscore the depth of the dissatisfaction within the supporter base regarding the current commercial arrangements.

The Trust urged supporters who are purchasing Leicester City replica shirts to opt for versions that do not display the BC Game logo. This call to action reflects a broader strategy of civil resistance against the commercial decisions made by the club's management, which fans believe compromise the integrity of the team.

Impact On The Club And League Standing

Since entering into the partnership with BC Game, Leicester City has experienced significant sporting decline, suffering back-to-back relegations from the Premier League down to League One. The team, which famously won the Premier League against all odds in 2016 and lifted the FA Cup in 2021, has struggled to maintain stability in recent seasons.

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During last season's dismal Championship campaign, Leicester City was docked six points for breaching spending rules and ultimately failed to survive the drop. The financial and sporting troubles have compounded the frustration of fans who feel the club is being led astray by controversial commercial partnerships.

Today, the East Midlands club sits 10th in League One after 13 matches, with a record of five wins, four losses, and four draws. This mediocre performance in the third tier of English football has added to the sense of crisis among supporters, who are increasingly vocal about their displeasure with the club's direction.

Executive Defense And Future Outlook

When the partnership with BC Game was first announced in 2024, Leicester City chief executive Susan Whelan welcomed the deal as an opportunity to work with an innovative partner in a new category. She described BC Game as a leading global operator with a history of successful relationships in sport, expressing hope for a mutually beneficial partnership.

Whelan's initial optimism contrasts sharply with the current reality of fan backlash and the appointment of an ambassador from the adult entertainment industry. The Foxes Trust continues to highlight unanswered questions about the legitimacy of BC Game's funding, suggesting that the club's management has not adequately addressed these concerns.

Elfie, who has 4.8 million followers on Instagram, also released her debut single 'Fairyland' last month, further expanding her brand beyond adult content. Her presence in esports communities has been cited by BC Game as a key asset, yet this strategy has failed to resonate with the traditional Leicester City fan base.

The ongoing dispute highlights the growing tension between football clubs seeking diverse revenue streams and supporters who prioritize ethical considerations. As Leicester City navigates its position in League One, the club must address the deep-seated dissatisfaction among its fans regarding its commercial partnerships and leadership decisions.