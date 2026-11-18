Leicester City terminates its shirt sponsorship with BC.GAME early, offering refunds for replica shirts bought after October 21, 2026, due to controversy surrounding the appointment of Eva Elfie as ambassador.

Leicester City has officially terminated its commercial partnership with online gambling operator BC.GAME, ending the agreement six months before its scheduled expiration date. This strategic decision comes in direct response to significant public outcry from the club's fanbase regarding the sponsor's recent marketing initiatives. The abrupt conclusion of the deal marks a pivotal moment in restoring trust between the organization and its supporters after a period of strained relations.

Sponsorship Termination Details and Timeline

Leicester City confirmed the dissolution of the partnership in a formal statement released on Wednesday, noting that the move follows constructive discussions between both parties in recent days. The club acknowledged that divergent commercial priorities had emerged, leading to the mutual agreement to part ways. BC.GAME had served as the Foxes' primary shirt sponsor since the beginning of the 2024-25 season, and the organization expressed gratitude for its support throughout the two-and-a-half-year association. The club emphasized the constructive approach taken by the gambling firm in reaching this early termination agreement.

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Controversial Ambassador Eva Elfie Appointed

The primary catalyst for the accelerated end to the sponsorship was the appointment of Russian adult content creator Eva Elfie as a new ambassador for BC.GAME. The gambling company announced this partnership through a video posted on the social media platform X earlier in the month. Elfie, who commands a substantial following with 4.8 million Instagram followers, is also recognized within Esports and gaming communities. However, her appointment was widely interpreted by the general public and many football supporters as inappropriate for a major professional sports club, leading to immediate and intense criticism.

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Fan Outcry and Merchandise Refund Policy

Fans expressed fury and dismay upon learning of the association, with many viewing the move as a disconnect from the club's values. In response to this backlash, Leicester City has implemented a specific remedy for affected supporters. The club stated that supporters who purchased a BC.GAME-branded replica shirt through official LCFC retail channels within the last 28 days are eligible for returns. This refund period applies to purchases made since October 21, 2026. Supporters can return these items for a full refund or an exchange, subject to availability, by Wednesday, December 2.

Restoring Trust Amid League One Struggles

This decision represents a significant step toward repairing the relationship between Leicester City and its supporter base, which has been under pressure during the club's recent decline. The club currently competes in League One and faces a challenging road back to the upper tiers of English football. During the years surrounding their historic Premier League triumph in 2016, the club was known for being closely in tune with its fanbase. However, a series of baffling commercial decisions, including the initial tie-up with BC.GAME, had eroded that trust. This move to end the controversial sponsorship suggests the new leadership is at least facing in the right direction again.