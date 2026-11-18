Leicester City has terminated its shirt sponsorship with BC.GAME six months early following controversy over the appointment of adult film star Eva Elfie as brand ambassador.

Leicester City Football Club has officially terminated its commercial partnership with gambling operator BC.GAME, ending the arrangement six months prior to the scheduled expiration date. This strategic decision concludes a controversial alliance that had drawn intense criticism from the club's supporter base due to the sponsor's recent appointment of adult film actress Eva Elfie as an international ambassador.

Termination Terms And Fan Refund Policy

The club issued a formal statement on Wednesday confirming the mutual agreement to dissolve the contract. Leicester City clarified that the decision followed constructive discussions regarding differing commercial priorities. To address customer concerns, the club announced that supporters who purchased BC.GAME-branded replica shirts through official retail channels within the last 28 days are eligible for refunds. These purchases must have been made since October 21, 2026, with returns accepted until December 2.

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The Eva Elfie Ambassador Controversy

The catalyst for this separation was the announcement by BC.GAME earlier this month regarding the hiring of Eva Elfie. The online casino company revealed the partnership through a video posted on the social media platform X. Elfie, who commands a significant digital following of 4.8 million Instagram users, is a recognized figure in both the adult entertainment industry and Esports gaming communities. Her appointment was widely perceived by Leicester City fans as incompatible with the club's values and brand identity.

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Historical Context Of Club Sponsorships

BC.GAME had served as the Foxes' primary shirt sponsor since the beginning of the 2024-25 season. This two-and-a-half-year association had already strained relations before the recent controversy. Leicester City acknowledged the sponsor's support in their statement but emphasized the need to align with values acceptable to their community. The club noted that the partnership had eroded trust between the organization and its loyal fanbase, a sentiment that has grown alongside the team's competitive struggles on the pitch.

Strategic Direction And Future Outlook

This sponsorship cancellation signals a potential shift in Leicester City's commercial strategy as they navigate their return to the Championship. The club's decline since their historic Premier League title in 2016 has been mirrored by a series of baffling commercial decisions that alienated supporters. By terminating the deal, Leicester City aims to rebuild credibility and demonstrate a commitment to listening to their fanbase. The move is viewed as a positive step toward restoring the bond between the club and its community as they face a long road back to the top flight of English football.