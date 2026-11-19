Tracy McNulty's new Leicester cake business was destroyed by a firework blast on November 8. Police investigate the targeted attack on Falconer Crescent.

Tracy McNulty, a 46-year-old resident of Leicester, is investigating the complete destruction of her new home-based business after a targeted firework attack. The incident occurred on the evening of November 8 at her property located on Falconer Crescent, where a hooded individual deliberately ignited a firework inside her newly established cake preparation shed. The explosion reduced the structure to rubble while Ms. McNulty watched in shock from inside her adjacent home.

Details of the Targeted Firework Incident

The terrifying event unfolded when Ms. McNulty received a notification on her Ring doorbell camera that someone was approaching the cake shed. At the time, the mother-of-three assumed the visitor was a customer arriving to collect an order or place a new one. She immediately switched her attention to the separate camera monitor for the cake shed. The moment she stopped viewing the doorbell footage and focused on the shed's interior feed, a loud explosion erupted, sending sparks flying across the driveway and filling the air with the smoke of burnt debris.

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Doorbell camera footage captured the precise moment a hooded figure approached the front of the property. The attacker lit the firework, threw it through the opening of the cake shed, and then fled the scene. Ms. McNulty stated that her first instinct was to rush to the front door to confront the individual if they were still present. She described her state of mind as one of pure disbelief, noting that she stood frozen in shock as she realized the magnitude of the damage inflicted on her property.

Suspicions Behind the Targeted Vandalism

Leicestershire Police confirmed they received a report shortly after 8 pm on Sunday, November 8, regarding a live firework being placed into a shed at a residential property on Falconer Crescent. Authorities emphasized that no fire took place beyond the initial blast and reported no injuries to any individuals involved. The investigation is currently ongoing, with officers urging anyone with information to contact them via the non-emergency number 101 or through their online reporting channels.

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Ms. McNulty believes the attack was not a random act of crime but a targeted effort against her business. She had opened her cake shed just two weeks prior to the incident, and suspects the perpetrator may have been motivated by jealousy or mindless vandalism directed at a new competitor in the area. She expressed frustration that the motive remains unclear, suggesting the culprit was likely driven by a desire to disrupt a local enterprise rather than general criminal intent.

Despite the significant destruction of the cake shed, Ms. McNulty noted that it was a miracle that her main house suffered no structural damage. The shed was positioned directly between her front door and living room window. She theorized that if the perpetrator had managed to lock the cupboard door before detonating the explosive, the force of the blast would have shattered the living room window. The proximity of the blast to her home meant that the shockwave and debris narrowly avoided causing additional harm to the family living space.

Financial Impact and Future Precautions

The financial toll of the attack is substantial for the small business owner. Ms. McNulty estimated that the initial setup cost for the cake shed amounted to hundreds of pounds, a sum she described as significant for a startup venture. Seeing the structure reduced to pieces left her feeling gutted and emotionally devastated. She acknowledged that while the monetary loss might seem trivial to some, it represents a major setback for someone just beginning their entrepreneurial journey.

Ms. McNulty has decided to rebuild her cake business, but the incident has left her with a lingering sense of apprehension. She is concerned that the perpetrator might return to cause further damage if the business is re-established. The family, including her two daughters who were present in the home during the attack, struggled to sleep well that night due to the trauma of the event. She remains cooperative with police efforts but has withheld specific theories to avoid interfering with the active investigation.