Leica Unveils Cine Play 1 Plus 4K Projector With 4,200 Lumens

It's designed to be used anywhere.

The Cine Play 1 Plus uses a Leica Summicron zoom lens alongside triple RGB laser technology and the company’s Leica Image Optimization image processing system.

It can project images measuring between 65 and 300 inches, with a maximum brightness of 4,200 ANSI lumens in Ultra mode. Leica says the new model also offers an improved contrast ratio of 2,000:1, with the increased brightness designed to make projection more practical in rooms that aren’t completely dark. The projector uses newly developed laser diodes and is designed for flexible use without permanent installation.

Also read FAO Schwarz Unveils Most Popular Toys for 2026 With New Amazon Holiday Storefront

Automatic image alignment and focus adjustment handle much of the setup process, allowing users to move the device between rooms or take it outside. The Cine Play 1 Plus runs VIDAA 9.6, providing access to more than 400 pre-installed apps, including Netflix and Disney+, alongside free TV channels. It also supports voice control and features a dedicated Kids Zone. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay, HDMI, USB, and LAN.

The projector is also compatible with smart home platforms including Apple Home and Control4. An integrated sound system supports Dolby Digital and DTS Virtual:X for spatial audio. Leica says the system is designed to complement the projector’s large-format image without requiring a separate sound system. The Cine Play 1 Plus features an aluminium housing with a glass front and aluminium rear panel.

Advertisement

An optional Leica Floor Stand 1 is also available, allowing the projector to be positioned around a room. The stand uses an integrated pin-contact system to provide power without visible cables. Leica says the projector is built using durable materials and energy-efficient technology. It also comes with a protective carrying case made from expanded polypropylene , which is fully recyclable.

The Leica Cine Play 1 Plus is available now in the UK, Europe, and selected Asia-Pacific markets, including Australia, through Leica Stores and authorized TV and home cinema retailers.