Leica Introduces Cine Compact 1: A Versatile Mini Projector with 4K Laser Projection and Smart Features

Leica has launched the Cine Compact 1, a compact mini projector featuring 4K resolution, Triple RGB laser technology, and a Leica Summicron zoom lens. With 1,700 lumens brightness, Dolby Vision, and integrated smart TV apps, it offers flexible, high-quality home entertainment for indoor and outdoor use.

Leica , the renowned German optics manufacturer with a century-long history in projection technology, has unveiled its latest innovation: the Leica Cine Compact 1 . This new device is a compact, versatile mini projector designed to deliver a high-quality, user-friendly home entertainment experience.

The company emphasizes a straightforward plug-and-play operation, integrating its legendary optical expertise into an accessible form factor. At the heart of the Cine Compact 1 is a Leica Summicron zoom lens with aspherical elements, paired with a high-performance 0.47-inch DMD image chip and modern Triple RGB laser technology. This combination enables the projector to produce a 4K image characterized by crisp details, natural colors, and impressive brightness, with a peak output of up to 1,700 lumens.

Leica's proprietary image processing engine, Leica Image Optimization (LIO), is incorporated to maintain consistent high image quality regardless of projection size or environment. Furthermore, the inclusion of Dolby Vision ensures precise contrast and subtle brightness variations for a more cinematic presentation. The audio system is also a key feature, boasting integrated speakers supported by Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, and DTS Virtual:X technologies, with the flexibility to connect external audio setups.

Connectivity is comprehensive, featuring Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay, Apple HomeKit, USB, and HDMI ports, allowing direct access to popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ through integrated apps. Designed for maximum flexibility, the Cine Compact 1 can project images up to 220 inches diagonally and incorporates a 360-degree rotation system, enabling placement in diverse settings-from living rooms and walls to ceilings, gardens, and terraces-without needing a permanently installed screen.

A suite of automatic functions, including zoom, autofocus, keystone correction, and screen framing, simplifies setup by adjusting settings to deliver a high-quality image with minimal manual intervention. The projector's Bauhaus-style solid aluminum housing not only reflects Leica's design philosophy but also ensures thermal stability and premium craftsmanship. It is shipped in an eco-friendly transport case made from fully recyclable materials, aligning with contemporary sustainability considerations.

The Leica Cine Compact 1 represents a convergence of the brand's optical heritage with modern, convenient technology for versatile home projection. Note: The preceding text is a rewritten, substantive summary of the provided news announcement. It excludes repetitive navigational elements, promotional calls-to-action, and boilerplate content such as "Opens in new window," "Read more," and sidebar links, focusing solely on the product's features, specifications, and design philosophy





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Leica Projector Cine Compact 1 4K Laser Projection Mini Projector Home Theater Dolby Vision

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