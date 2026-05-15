LEGOLAND® Harry Potter™ Norbert: Hagrid's Baby Dragon

LEGO Harry Potter fans can pre-order the LEGO Harry Potter Norbert Set now for $49.99. This 482-piece set allows them to relive the magical moment when Croc Norbert hatches from his dragon egg, featuring movable legs, wings, head, and foil detailing. Build your own secret baby dragon and bring magic to your collection!

LEGO is back with some brand new and impressive construction sets including the arrival of Hagrid's Baby Dragon from Harry Potter. The LEGO set builds a poseable Norbert that can hatch from his egg or stand on display.

Norbert: Hagrid's Baby Dragon measures over 12 inches long and features movable head, legs, and foil wings. LEGO Harry Potter fans can pre-order Norbert now for $49.99 ahead of the Wizarding World set's August 1 release. LEGO is bringing some magic back to collectors' shelves as they have unveiled a new assortment of Harry Potter sets. One of which is the return of Norbert, the baby Norwegian Ridgeback dragon as seen in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.

Rubeus Hagrid won this tiny egg from a mysterious stranger in Diagon Alley. Hagrid then raises the baby dragon egg secretly inside his wooden hut near the Forbidden Forest. Once the egg hatches, Norbert is born, and now Harry Potter fans can relive this moment with LEGO's latest Wizarding World set. The Norbert: Hagrid's Baby Dragon set comes with 482 pieces, and when fully built, it will measure 4" tall, 12.5" long, and 14" wide.

He can be displayed inside his brick-built dragon egg or freestanding and will have poseable head, legs, and wings. Pre-orders are already live on the LEGO website. Pre-order the LEGO Harry Potter Norbert Set now





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LEGOLAND® Harry Potter™ Norbert: Hagrid's Baby LEGO Harry Potter Toy Story Brickheadz Rubeus Hagrid Norbert Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone Norwegian Ridgeback Dragon Lee Trevino Custom Signature Tour 2009 Wedge D Croc Norbert

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